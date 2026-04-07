Dark Down South Open Air Festival III announces massive 2026 lineup

Dark Down South Open Air Festival III is set to return for its third instalment this year, showcasing eighteen international, national and local heavy metal acts across two days in Western Australia’s South West.

The all-ages festival will hit Jim McDonald Oval in Kirup from Friday, November 20, to Saturday, November 21, showcasing an array of metal genres from brutal thrash to grindcore, death metal and doom.

Mexican death gore band Demente are set to headline this year’s festival, bringing a new flavour of metal with an immersive live performance. Also headlining the festival are Melbourne grindcore act Nembutolik, Perth brutal death metal band Iniquitous Monolith, WA metal veterans iNFeCTeD and Melbourne crust metal four-piece Kűntsquad.

Support acts for the festival include South Australia’s Greedy Bunch of Parasites, local act Oceans & Omens, Psychonaut, Psytopia and more. The festival will also showcase emerging WA talent, including FistDead, Deathcap Dinner Party and more.

Dark Down South Open Air is WA’s only camp-on-site open-air metal festival. The event has a strict BYO (no glass) policy and offers on-site food and snack vendors for attendees. Kids under ten years old have free entry, and under-17s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Check out the full lineup below:

Demente

Kűntsquad

Iniquitous Monolith

Nembutolik

iNFeCTeD

Vanadium B.C.

Enforce

Psychonaut

Oceans & Omens

Deadcode

Psytopia

Greedy Bunch of Parasites

Terror Adaptors

FistDead

Undeniable

Prophetic Execution

Deathcap Dinner Party

FUXION

Dark Down South Open Air Festival III hits Jim McDonald Oval in Kirup from Friday, November 20, to Saturday, November 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from humanitix.com

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