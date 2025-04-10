Review: Zalia Joi’s Mockery of Love

Zalia Joi

Mockery Of Love

Independent

The second single from Zalia Joi’s forthcoming debut, The Black Album, Mockery Of Love crashes into the kitchen a la Soundgarden, but that is only the start of this not-so-mellow drama.

Joi’s voice soars within and around Keshet Kesh’s assailing guitar riff. “Hell hath no fury like a woman,” she intones, in this tale of love’s ultimate betrayal and redemption in an as yet unseen future. She is bruised but refuses to be broken; her voice is her power in this heavy rockin’ anthem.

Based on Joi’s 2021 sold-out theatre show, Hell Hath No Fury – Musical Bitchin’ from the Basement of Hell, the Eddie Parise (Baby Animals)-produced LP is planned to unfold in a succession of singles.

In an explosive yet redemptive ride, it seems the story has only just begun. Best hang on tight.

BOB GORDON

Prev x