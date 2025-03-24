Review: Jason Ayres’ Desire

Jason Ayres

Desire

Independent

Since the late 2000s, Jason Ayres has crafted a formidable career as a solo singer/songwriter playing hundreds of shows across the country, as well as becoming a go-to opening artist in large theatre venues for the likes of America, Dionne Warwick, Leo Sayer, James Reyne, Diesel, Thirsty Merc and many more.

In the last year or two, he has had a positive change of heart about his artistry and how he delivers his works. He has embraced a band approach with his live shows and recordings. The change in dynamic has fortified him and kicked him off in a new musical direction, less polish and pop and more towards gritty country rock.

The early results indicate good things. His new single, Desire, is a nicely weathered driving song (literally conceived while he was driving to gigs between Queensland and NSW) with a singalong chorus and a later breakdown that reflects the showman he has become after so many performances and a yearning for new things that echoes Ayres’s determination to forge a new musical path.

The confident lead guitar solo that takes the song to its end feels like it is lighting the way ahead for Ayres’ new resolve. For this one-time solo man, a new and different future awaits.

BOB GORDON

