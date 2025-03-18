Review: Dead Tooth Hottie’s Stop at One

Dead Tooth Hottie

Stop at One

Independent

You heard it here: Dead Tooth Hottie has to be Boorlo’s best sneaky little hitmaker (for reference, please see their 2021 single Situations). Everything about their latest release, Stop At One, is delightful, including the key message: once the fun starts, we don’t wanna stop.

Straight out the gate, the drum machine—now a signature DTH sound—says, “Let’s goooo!” Marcia D’Souza’s lead vocals are flanked by a chorus of wonderful harmonies and the ever-so-simple yet killer refrain of ‘Ooohs.’ Mark Tabone’s guitar and Blair Pasco’s bass round out the sides and add to the colourful disco ball atmosphere happening on the record.

Stop At One is the late-night argument every party person has with themselves. You’ve been on your best behaviour all week, and now you want to let loose on the weekend. It’s a shame because when has 1am ever been a great curfew? One o’clock is usually when things go up a notch.

This track is a great house party banger. Keep it in your back pocket. Play it at your next get-together, and please remember to hydrate.

KAVI GUPPTA

Photo by laurangelphotography

