Review: James Colton’s Clockwork Love

West Aussie artist James Colton’s brand new single Clockwork Love has hit streaming platforms this week.

Clockwork Love is the first single to be released this year by award-nominated film composer, studio engineer and multi-instrumentalist James Colton (aka Andrew Bartlett).

A talented musician, Colton has a wide variety of experience ranging from playing woodwind instruments in symphony orchestras, all the way to the keyboard and guitar in rock bands.

Clockwork Love is fun, eclectic and not your typical love song, with Colton using an assortment of instruments and musical stylings showing he isn’t afraid to experiment on this track.

“It was a fun production. As David Bowie once said, ‘You fall in love, you write a love song.’ This is a love song,” said Colton.

Colton’s use of various instruments to create a beat that resembles a clock’s tick tock, plus his unique use of wind chimes and the glockenspiel is unconventional, yet creates a real cool and catchy rhythm.

The song has an electronic space pop feel and is reminiscent of French electronic duo Air’s music, such as their 1998 single Kelly Watch the Stars. The impressive vocal layering in the track brings to mind the lush harmonies of psych-era Beatles or Beach Boys, but with an electronica edge, in the vein of Animal Collective or Lorde.

Colton’s discography show his versatility and breadth as an artist. Previous single Elevator Ride to Floor 808 is an electro sci fi instrumental piece, compared to alt-rock tracks Catfisher and Business as Usual.

Fans should stay tuned as Colton’s upcoming LP, Emotional Vampire is in the works, set for release soon.

JAMES THORN

