Review: Red Temples’ Tilt

West Aussie indie-rock group Red Temples have just released their newest single, Tilt. A track laced with steady strumming and smooth jazz sounds yet still packing an alt-rock punch, Tilt has you hooked from the get-go.

Tilt is the group’s fourth single to date and their second release of the year, with their latest single, Water from the Stars, earning them a spot in the Top 5 Rock Category nominations at the West Australian Music (WAM) Song of the Year Awards in May.

The song evokes the feeling of being swept away in the euphoria of a relationship, yet slowly becoming dependent and all consumed on that high. The use of Rhodes piano jazz sequences creates a dreamy, euphoric vibe, juxtaposing with the acoustic guitar strumming and lyrics to build a gradual undertone of getting lost in love’s intoxication.

“Tilt came from a turbulent period of my life. I’d been stuck in a rut for a long while, which had slowly eroded my self-esteem. Suddenly I found myself free from that routine, which led to a spiral of hedonism,” shared Red Temples’ bassist, Paul Dean.

Giving off a 90s alt-rock feel with bands like Incubus and Cold War Kids springing to mind, the new track’s jazz riffs highlight the band’s breadth while still maintaining the solid instrumentals and lyrical depth consistent with their previous work.

Catch the Red Temples at their single launch for Tilt at The Bird, Northbridge, with guest bands Moth Street Artists and Steak Sauce on Saturday, July 5.

JAMES THORN

