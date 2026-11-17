The Bacchae at Flex Theatre, ECU City

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Ancient stories bring new teachings in WAAPA’s bold adaptation of The Bacchae. Directed by Yamatji and Noongar theatre artist Kyle Morrison and performed by WAAPA’s third-year Performance Making cohort, the production reframes Euripides’ exploration of divine retribution as a surreal Indigenous Dreaming, giving the ancient Greek tragedy a vibrant, distinctly Australian pulse.

Making full use of the newly opened Flex Theatre, a centrepiece of WAAPA’s milestone move to the Perth CBD, the staging strips away the conventional boundary between actor and viewer. There is no raised stage; instead, the action unfolds across a flat floor strewn with relics of ancient Greece.

Anchoring the space is a full-length marble statue wearing a crown that looms as an omen of the king’s fall. With audiences seated across two levels and performers entering and exiting through the aisles between them, viewers are pulled directly into the eye of the storm, becoming active witnesses to the drama unfolding around them.

With a cast of close to twenty, the space is rarely still. Much of the text is delivered by the ensemble, the cast speaking and moving as one in the tradition of the Greek chorus. It’s a fitting choice, yet the production is at its most compelling when individual performers step forward and their distinct voices are given room to shine.

The Bacchae at Flex Theatre, ECU City

That spirit of sharing extends to the casting itself: each principal role is played by two actors on alternating nights. It’s a commendable decision that gives these third-years as much time on the boards as possible.

Chief among them is Elodie Tipton-Akers, who plays Agave, mother of King Pentheus, delivering a mesmerising turn with immense gravitas. Draped in a striking maroon robe, she builds to a devastating, superbly executed climax as Agave comes to terms with the horror of what she has done.

Matching them with an equally strong performance, Cody Mackinder as Cadmus brings an energetic presence and deep emotional resonance to the space. Their strong vocal projection and careful calibration of gesture move the audience from moments of light laughter to deep solemnity.

The Bacchae at Flex Theatre, ECU City

This thread of humour helps balance the tragedy. A standout example comes when four performers recount the Bacchae’s offstage horrors to the king in broad, local voices, grounding the ancient myth firmly in Country. Their laid-back, familiar delivery also lends the scene a darkly comic edge, sitting in stark contrast to the gruesome tales being told.

Equally striking are the Bacchae themselves, Dionysus’ devoted followers, set apart by flowing grey robes. Sultry and menacing in equal measure, they slither and slink across the space, speaking of the “truths” they have witnessed and now belong to.

Against this intoxicating chaos, Gus Patterson, who plays Pentheus, stands as a rigid, unyielding foil, resisting their seduction. It’s a solid performance, and one that cuts a commanding figure through sheer stature and poise.

The Bacchae at Flex Theatre, ECU City

A particularly intriguing choice places three female performers, Hannah Blampied, Ellien Warden, and Hazel Hunt, at live DJ booths within the space, shaping the soundscape in real time rather than leaving it to a hidden operator. Three figures controlling the pulse of the world, they read almost as a modern embodiment of the Fates. Their original score is understated yet fitting, and the device makes for a fascinating structural experiment.

If the production has a weakness, it lies in the ensemble’s choral delivery. With so many voices speaking in unison, lines often blur together, and key passages of text become muddled and hard to follow, especially when compared to the clarity of the principal actors.

Ultimately, this is a fresh and energetic adaptation. What it occasionally lacks in choral clarity, it more than makes up for in ambitious staging, resonant local adaptation and compelling lead performances. WAAPA proves the ancient gods still hold electrifying power over the modern stage and that our next generation of performers already has an intoxicating command of the craft.

MICHAEL HOLLICK

Photos by Stephen Heath

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