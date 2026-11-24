West Australian Ballet: The Nutcracker at His Majesty’s Theatre

Friday, November 20, 2026

Closing out their 2026 program, West Australian Ballet returned for the Christmas season to His Majesty’s Theatre with evergreen festive favourite The Nutcracker. Performed by the company five times over the last eleven years, this adaptation of the holiday classic was a bright and vivacious production constructed around Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, with themes straddling the boundaries of childhood, imagination and whimsy.

The plot – such as it was – revolved around a grand Christmas Eve ball held by the aristocratic Staulbahm family – in this version of the tale, living in Georgian London. Esteemed toymaker Uncle Drosselmeyer (Juan Carlos Osma) had inserted various magics into the gifts for all the children in attendance yet had saved his best efforts for the Staulbahm siblings, Clara and Fritz (Asja Petrovski and Declan Daines, respectively).

Lorenzo Lupi & Brent Carson in The Nutcracker. Photo by Hypnosis Creative Agency and Mauro Palmieri

After the guests had departed and all others in the household had gone to bed, Clara remained awake to play with her new toy, a nutcracker. When the clock struck midnight, the act of which announced Christmas Day itself, The Nutcracker (Oscar Valdez) came to life, Drosselmeyer returned in a season-appropriate sleigh, and Clara found herself in a lush dreamscape filled with wonder and joy.

With the piece’s core premise of automata being imbued with the gift of real life, this could almost have been Frankenstein if given a more sombre treatment. Dependant on how much one wished to analyse, magicians, children, and the very fabric of reality could also be questioned here, akin to Alice in Wonderland or The Pied Piper of Hamelin.

What saved the plot from those deep and mostly bleak examinations were Tchaikovsky’s upbeat score and the gleeful transparency of the core character performances. Osma played Drosselmeyer with a keen sense of mischief yet never stepped beyond the line into what could have been an easy arrogance or cynicism. He wished to share his abilities with his relatives and their friends for no other reason other than altruism.

Asja Petrovski as Clara in The Nutcracker. Photo by Sergey Pevnev

As has come to be expected from this troupe and their wardrobe department, the costuming was simply spectacular. From the Georgian-era wear of the initial Christmas party to the sweet delights of much of the second act, everything the performers wore on stage was an absolute feast for the eyes. The staging was wonderful as well, as much of the first act looked as beautiful as a traditional Christmas card, whereas after intermission the set was visualised almost as a candy-coated Versailles.

Structurally, The Nutcracker remains a delightful exercise in layering. At the base level is the score – if the music were considered alone, the piece was a superb live concert by the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra. Added to this were the stunning visuals of set and costume, and then atop it all was the core of ballet itself – the dancers, the dance, and the vivid choreography.

Petrovski as Clara and Valdez as The Nutcracker-turned-second-act-Prince each excelled in the primary roles, whilst Dayana Hardy Acuna and Mayume Noguromi both dazzled as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Snow Queen respectively. The corps de ballet were also fantastic, with near enough every routine a highlight, providing the audience a sense of awe and almost child-like wonder that reminded those watching exactly why they fell in love with ballet in the first place.

Jurgen Rahimi as Peppermint Candy. Photo by Sergey Pevnev

For those few in the theatre for whom this was their first taste of the artform, The Nutcracker was perhaps the best entry point – based around Christmas, aimed for the most part at children, with a plot not as complicated as, say, the same composer’s Swan Lake, all scored to a fabulous collection of some of classical music’s greatest hits. There’s a reason why so many ballet companies perform the piece time and again, year in and year out – it’s a guaranteed fan favourite, for young or old, new ballet converts or experienced veterans.

With a fantastic score, spectacular costuming, performers both highly dedicated and extremely talented, The Nutcracker was a fabulous full stop to West Australian Ballet’s 2026. One cannot wait to see how the company approaches their seventy-fifth anniversary over the year ahead – if only one prediction could be made, the troupe’s 2027 will certainly be conducted with a high degree of flair.

PAUL MEEK

Photos by Sergey Pevnev, Stephanie McKenna, Hypnosis Creative Agency and Mauro Palmieri

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