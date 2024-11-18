Review: The Amity Affliction at Red Hill Auditorium

Ice Nine Kills

Next up, Detroit’s We Came As Romans took the stage with a blend of clean vocals and powerful screams, offering a dynamic performance that had the crowd moshing and singing along from the first note. The atmosphere became noticeably more charged, with the mosh pit getting rowdier as the band threw down anthems like Wasted Age and Lost in the Moment, culminating in a 'circle of death' during Hope. The band then took a moment to reflect on their journey, calling attention to the community formed at live shows. After a set full of energy and emotion, the crowd was amped and ready for more. By the time Ice Nine Kills took the stage, the energy in the venue was palpable. Known for their theatrical approach to metalcore, the band didn’t disappoint. They emerged with a visual spectacle, dressed in white shirts with the illusion of blood splattered on them, instantly bringing their horror-inspired stage show to life. Horror movie snippets on the big screen made for a truly immersive experience as the mosh pit surged with energy and crowd surfing. Their cover of Walking on Sunshine (a surprising but fun contrast to their usual intensity) was an unexpected highlight, before they made a special dedication to a bandmate and left the stage with the audience hyped and ready for the main act.

The Amity Affliction

At long last, The Amity Affliction took the stage, and from the very first notes of I Bring the Weather With Me, it was clear that this show would be something special. The band, now a seasoned quartet with Joel Birch (vocals), Ahren Stringer (vocals, bass), Dan Brown (lead guitar), and Sam Bassal (drums—filling in from Ocean Grove), delivered an emotionally charged set that spanned their career but focused heavily on Let the Ocean Take Me. The crowd’s response was immediate—fans rushed the stage, filling the mosh pit, while flames and smoke machines added to the spectacle. From the opening chords of Lost and Fading to the closing moments of The Weigh Down, the band’s performance was a masterclass in metalcore. Their chemistry was undeniable, with Birch’s trademark screams and Stringer’s melodic bass work providing the perfect contrast throughout the set. A highlight was during Ocean Take Me, when thick smoke and fire effects made the track feel like an event, not just a song. Throughout the performance, The Amity Affliction’s connection with the crowd was apparent. The band took moments between songs to thank the fans for their continued support, sharing their gratitude for being able to perform Let the Ocean Take Me in full a decade after its release. The pyrotechnics and smoke effects kept the crowd on edge, enhancing the experience of each song.

