Review: The Amity Affliction at Red Hill Auditorium

The Amity Affliction at Red Hill Auditorium
w/ Heavensgate, We Came As Romans, Ice Nine Kills
Saturday, November 16, 2024
The Amity Affliction’s Let the Ocean Take Me 10th Anniversary Tour came to life at the scenic Red Hill Auditorium on the weekend, delivering an unforgettable night of metalcore mastery. The show featured stellar performances from support acts Heavensgate, We Came As Romans, and Ice Nine Kills, but it was the headliner, The Amity Affliction, that truly stole the show, delivering a high-octane, emotionally charged celebration of their iconic 2014 album.
The night kicked off with Melbourne’s Heavensgate, who brought their raw energy to the stage with a brief 20-minute set. Despite a somewhat tame mosh pit—no doubt due to their early 6.30pm start time—the band gave it their all. Opening with a sample of Dream a Little Dream, the crowd slowly started to warm up as the vocalist worked the stage, alternating between melodic singing and guttural screams. As the set progressed, the intensity picked up, especially with tracks like Want to See Violence, where the energy in the mosh pit surged. They thanked The Amity Affliction for bringing them along on the tour, highlighting the camaraderie between the bands performing on the night.
Ice Nine Kills
Next up, Detroit’s We Came As Romans took the stage with a blend of clean vocals and powerful screams, offering a dynamic performance that had the crowd moshing and singing along from the first note. The atmosphere became noticeably more charged, with the mosh pit getting rowdier as the band threw down anthems like Wasted Age and Lost in the Moment, culminating in a 'circle of death' during Hope. The band then took a moment to reflect on their journey, calling attention to the community formed at live shows. After a set full of energy and emotion, the crowd was amped and ready for more.
By the time Ice Nine Kills took the stage, the energy in the venue was palpable. Known for their theatrical approach to metalcore, the band didn’t disappoint. They emerged with a visual spectacle, dressed in white shirts with the illusion of blood splattered on them, instantly bringing their horror-inspired stage show to life. Horror movie snippets on the big screen made for a truly immersive experience as the mosh pit surged with energy and crowd surfing. Their cover of Walking on Sunshine (a surprising but fun contrast to their usual intensity) was an unexpected highlight, before they made a special dedication to a bandmate and left the stage with the audience hyped and ready for the main act.
The Amity Affliction
At long last, The Amity Affliction took the stage, and from the very first notes of I Bring the Weather With Me, it was clear that this show would be something special. The band, now a seasoned quartet with Joel Birch (vocals), Ahren Stringer (vocals, bass), Dan Brown (lead guitar), and Sam Bassal (drums—filling in from Ocean Grove), delivered an emotionally charged set that spanned their career but focused heavily on Let the Ocean Take Me. The crowd’s response was immediate—fans rushed the stage, filling the mosh pit, while flames and smoke machines added to the spectacle.
From the opening chords of Lost and Fading to the closing moments of The Weigh Down, the band’s performance was a masterclass in metalcore. Their chemistry was undeniable, with Birch’s trademark screams and Stringer’s melodic bass work providing the perfect contrast throughout the set. A highlight was during Ocean Take Me, when thick smoke and fire effects made the track feel like an event, not just a song.
Throughout the performance, The Amity Affliction’s connection with the crowd was apparent. The band took moments between songs to thank the fans for their continued support, sharing their gratitude for being able to perform Let the Ocean Take Me in full a decade after its release. The pyrotechnics and smoke effects kept the crowd on edge, enhancing the experience of each song.
The Amity Affliction
The band gave a heartfelt nod to their fellow performers, thanking Heavensgate, We Came As Romans, and Ice Nine Kills for being part of the tour. By the time they reached Don’t Lean on Me and Pittsburgh, the crowd was singing along to every word, making it clear that the Let the Ocean Take Me era remains pivotal in Amity Affliction's career.
The atmosphere at Red Hill Auditorium was electric. Despite some minor delays, including 15 minutes of waiting on Toodyay Road and another 15 minutes in the entrance queue, once inside, the sound was impressive. The outdoor venue, with its natural acoustics and intimate setting, was the perfect environment for the evening's performances. From Heavensgate's modest start to The Amity Affliction's headlining pyrotechnic extravaganza, the sound quality was consistently strong, allowing the full spectrum of metalcore to be experienced.
Whether you were moshing in the pit or singing along from the back, this was a night to remember—a fitting tribute to an album that defined a decade of metalcore.
ALEIGHSHA GLEW
Photos by Mikaela James