Review: John Butler at Octagon Theatre

John Butler’s Still Searching National Tour at Octagon Theatre

Thursday, November 14, 2024

John Butler brought his distinctive blend of rootsy folk, rock, and intricate acoustic mastery to Octagon Theatre on Thursday night as part of a national tour for his new instrumental album, Still Searching. Butler, along with his legendary percussionists Michael Barker and Michael Boase, delivered a performance that was both a celebration of his musical journey and a deep, introspective exploration of the themes that have shaped his artistic evolution.

From the moment John Butler walked on stage, it was clear that this would be no ordinary show. With his signature dreadlocks, barefoot demeanour, and guitar in hand, he exuded a warm, earthy presence, immediately setting the tone for a night that felt personal and profound—a powerful reminder of Butler’s ability to craft a musical experience that is both intimate and expansive. The Octagon Theatre at UWA served as the perfect setting for a night full of intricate melodies, world influences, and a sense of community that only live music can evoke.

The evening began with a respectful acknowledgement of the land and First Nations people through a Welcome to Country, setting the tone for a night that would blend personal stories with universal themes of connection and belonging.

Butler opened the performance with East and West, a track inspired by his time in Calcutta six years ago, where he encountered the art of Hindu slide guitarists. As he explained, this song was born from his immersion in India’s musical traditions, particularly slide instruments, which he described as the oldest form of stringed instruments. It was a beautiful nod to his musical exploration in India, where time and mathematical precision are essential to the art. The song itself was an intricate fusion of eastern tonalities and Butler’s characteristic rhythmic complexity.