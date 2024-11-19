Review: John Butler at Octagon Theatre
Thursday, November 14, 2024
John Butler brought his distinctive blend of rootsy folk, rock, and intricate acoustic mastery to Octagon Theatre on Thursday night as part of a national tour for his new instrumental album, Still Searching. Butler, along with his legendary percussionists Michael Barker and Michael Boase, delivered a performance that was both a celebration of his musical journey and a deep, introspective exploration of the themes that have shaped his artistic evolution.
From the moment John Butler walked on stage, it was clear that this would be no ordinary show. With his signature dreadlocks, barefoot demeanour, and guitar in hand, he exuded a warm, earthy presence, immediately setting the tone for a night that felt personal and profound—a powerful reminder of Butler’s ability to craft a musical experience that is both intimate and expansive. The Octagon Theatre at UWA served as the perfect setting for a night full of intricate melodies, world influences, and a sense of community that only live music can evoke.
The evening began with a respectful acknowledgement of the land and First Nations people through a Welcome to Country, setting the tone for a night that would blend personal stories with universal themes of connection and belonging.
Butler opened the performance with East and West, a track inspired by his time in Calcutta six years ago, where he encountered the art of Hindu slide guitarists. As he explained, this song was born from his immersion in India’s musical traditions, particularly slide instruments, which he described as the oldest form of stringed instruments. It was a beautiful nod to his musical exploration in India, where time and mathematical precision are essential to the art. The song itself was an intricate fusion of eastern tonalities and Butler’s characteristic rhythmic complexity.
As the percussionists, Michael Barker and Michael Boase, joined the stage, a rhythmic call-and-response emerged between both of them, adding layers of depth to the track. Butler’s mouth percussion was a particularly engaging moment, demonstrating his versatility and intimate connection to rhythm in all its forms.
Next, Butler dove into Banjo Loop, a track that showcased his creative process. He shared with the audience that, when working on his instrumental album, song titles weren’t as important as the sonic explorations themselves. This track was a perfect example, starting with a banjo loop that set a groove before transitioning into an electric guitar solo, where Butler’s fingerpicking and slide work shone brightly. As Boase and Barker joined in on percussion, the rhythm section built in intensity, creating a wonderfully layered sound.
In a reflective mood, Butler introduced Celt Blues with a personal story about his early years. He moved to Australia from Los Angeles in 1986, following his parents’ divorce. His childhood was spent in Pinjarra, along the Murray River, where he heard Celtic music at an ANZAC Day event—a revelation for him. The open tunings of Celtic music became a point of geeky enthusiasm for Butler, who shared his nerdy passion with the audience.
Butler’s performance took a more ambient turn with Breathing, as he introduced a track from his recent ambient album, Running River. The song, which incorporated Indian influences, featured Barker playing both keys and drums simultaneously, creating a lush, atmospheric texture. The song was meditative and ethereal, allowing the audience to sink into a different sonic space before the energy picked back up again.
Returning to the banjo, Butler performed Remembrance, a song that he explained was deeply connected to his earlier works, such as his explorations of Celtic and blues music. Butler shared a candid reflection about his approach to songwriting, admitting that many of his tracks share similar themes and progressions, as he often revisits musical ideas that resonate with him. Remembrance had an intimate feel, its open G tuning creating a grounded, almost prayer-like atmosphere.
Running to Keep Up was one of the night’s most engaging performances, full of energy and playful banter. Butler humorously confessed that his attempt at an Aussie accent usually only works when he’s making fun of himself. The track featured some impressive ‘chicken picking’ on the guitar, which had the crowd laughing. As he described, the technique was learned during his early gigs at The Grand Hotel in Byron Bay, where he and his band earned $400 while the bar took in $15,000. The quirky storytelling added a personal touch to the performance, and the technical proficiency on display was undeniable.
After a brief intermission, Butler returned for an encore set beginning with Ocean, a song that Butler explained has been a cornerstone of his ability to have a live instrumental show. It was clear that this track had a deeply personal significance to him, not just as a song but as a representation of the belief in prayer, affirmation and hope. The crowd was spellbound as the hauntingly beautiful melody unfolded, and the energy in the room was palpable. This was the song that had made this very tour possible, and the reverence Butler showed it was felt by every person in the audience.
The next song, Remembrance, was notably heavier in tone, both musically and politically. While details were sparse, the song was clearly a statement—a reflection of Butler’s evolving worldview and his willingness to use music as a platform for addressing larger societal issues. The performance was intense and raw, with Butler’s guitar tone adding weight to the message.
To close the night, Butler performed Better Than, a song made even more special by the reunion with Michael Barker, who had not played live with Butler since 2009. The moment felt bittersweet and celebratory, and the warmth between Butler and his longtime collaborator was evident. As the song came to an end, Butler took a moment to thank his team before reflecting on the process of making Still Searching and expressing his gratitude to the audience for being part of his musical journey.
John Butler’s Still Searching show at Octagon Theatre was a masterclass in musical storytelling and collaboration. From his deeply personal anecdotes to his musical exploration of different genres and cultures, Butler created an experience that transcended a typical concert. With the support of Michael Barker and Michael Boase, he navigated an eclectic mix of rhythms, influences, and emotions that left the audience not only entertained but moved. This performance was a testament to the power of music to unite, reflect, and heal—a powerful reminder that the search for meaning is a lifelong journey.
ALIGHSHA GLEW
Photos by Linda Dunjey