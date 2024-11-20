Review: Spilt Milk House Party at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Artemas

Artemas brought excitement to his dedicated fans, particularly on standout tracks like how could you love somebody like me? One woman in the crowd perched atop a pair of shoulders had a loving hand gestured communication with the English singer. Despite the love, he didn’t quite catch the attention of attendees less familiar with his music, some even managing to hold conversations during the set—a little more power from the PA could have been helpful. The finale, i like the way you kiss me, eventually grasped the undivided attention of the audience. The thud of phones and even the slight sensation of shaking on the barge during more energetic moments should have been a hint of things to come; by dusk, access to front and centre had been closed off, leaving only the most committed of festival goers afloat. However, the grass hill to stage right would not disappoint.

G Flip

A crowd in full force was by now assembled in the amphitheatre for G Flip, and they responded with a force to match. Bombastically warming up the drum kit before taking the mic to spring across the stage to a ferocious version of GET ME OUTTA HERE, G Flip delivered a burst of hard-hitting numbers, including GAY 4 ME, which rang through those congregated on the hill. Even during the only brief slow moment, in the form of Good Enough, the energy was maintained in an almost spiritual form. Emphatic singalongs echoed back for songs like Rough, the fitting-of-the-moment Drink Too Much, and the emotional unloading of Worst Person Alive. Waving hands and clapping from the slightest beckoning showcased G Flip’s powerful fan connection, a combination of their energy and sincere audience interactions, including a recount of a drive to Freo earlier in the day.

Glass Animals

As the pleasant cool of night came into effect, Glass Animals took the stage for a fitting soundtrack. Backed by a line of Star Trek-inspired computer monitors, the four-piece kicked off with a dance-friendly tempo version of Your Love (Déjà vu). With drummer Joe Seaward and keyboardists Drew MacFarlane and Edmund Irwin-Singer arranged in Kraftwerk style on separate risers, frontman Dave Bayley slickly shifted his singlet-clad body across the stage, becoming more tender on songs like A Tear in Space (Airlock). While the crowd might’ve been still reeling from the previous act, the English group managed to entice the crowd into a deep boogie for the now-risen moon to smile down on. Heat Wave closed the set, lamenting the season to come.

Troye Sivan