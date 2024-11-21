Review: The Kid LAROI at RAC Arena

The Kid LAROI’s The First Time Tour at RAC Arena

w/ ONEFOUR

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Australia’s very own rap sensation and singer-songwriter, The Kid LAROI, took to the stage at RAC Arena last night for his The First Time Tour, marking the artist’s first performance in Perth since 2019. Originally slated to begin in February 2024, the Australian leg of the tour faced delays before finally kicking off with a triumphant and satisfying show. The night began with an energetic DJ set, priming the atmosphere as fans of all ages steadily filled the arena. LAROI’s broad cultural influence was on full display, with kids as young as 10 trudging through the stands alongside their parents. The growing mosh pit came to life, swelling in size and energy as the DJ spun a line-up of iconic hip-hop tracks. Crowd-pleasers like GloRilla’s TGIF, XXXTentacion’s Look At Me!, and Travis Scott’s viral hit FEIN had the audience chanting and moving in unison, and a poignant moment came with the inclusion of Juice WRLD’s Lucid Dreams, a touching tribute to the late rapper who was both a friend and collaborator of The Kid LAROI.

It wasn’t long before Sydney drill rappers ONEFOUR blasted onto the stage to open the concert, wasting no time igniting the arena by kicking off with their explosive hit In the Beginning and sending the crowd into a frenzy. The group, who also performed at Perth’s Listen Out festival last year, brought their signature high-octane presence to set the tone for the rest night. “Perth! We wanna see some energy tonight!” the trio demanded, and the crowd rose to the challenge as they launched into Gang Ties (feat. Headie One). While their dynamic performance captivated many, it was evident that older members of the audience connected more deeply with the group’s set. Their familiarity with ONEFOUR’s tracks was pivotal in keeping the mood upbeat, as enthusiasm from younger fans waned slightly during the middle of the performance. After performing hits like The Message and Home and Away, ONEFOUR’s J Emz, the group’s main voice throughout the night, took a brief moment to address the crowd with a heartfelt message, explaining that group member Celly was unable to attend the performance due to being in prison. “When I say free, you say Celly!” he called out, sparking a powerful response as the crowd roared back in unison. “We’re dedicating this next song to anyone who has someone behind bars,” J Emz added, his voice filled with emotion. He then urged the audience to raise their phone torches, and the arena lit up in a sea of lights as the group delivered a stirring performance of Welcome to Prison. “Are y’all ready for The Kid LAROI?” Spenny called out, igniting a wave of cheers. “My brother’s backstage waiting. He can hear us right now!” he added, building the anticipation further. Before launching into their final and most iconic track, Spot the Difference, Spenny urged the crowd to open up mosh circles and dance along. The audience didn’t disappoint, with even those unfamiliar with ONEFOUR getting swept up and moving along to the iconic Aussie drill anthem.

There was simply no better choice to kick off The Kid LAROI’s set than with BABY I’M BACK. Both lyrically and emotionally, the track perfectly marked his return to his home country for the tour, and as one of his most popular and current hits, it was an ideal crowd-pleaser to set the tone for the night. LAROI ascended the deck as the song began, greeted by a deafening roar from the audience. Standing tall, he paused to take in the electrifying liveliness of the arena before launching into the triumphant anthem. The high energy in the arena wasn’t just confined to the crowd—a sense of triumph radiated from LAROI himself as he performed with passion and conviction, grinning as his eyes scanned the arena at the end of the song. This feeling of achievement carried through the entire concert, with the tour an undeniable “I made it” moment for the 21-year-old artist. Supported by a dynamic team of a DJ, keyboardist, guitarist, and drummer, LAROI dove head-first into the concert with full vitality, performing SORRY and WHAT’S THE MOVE? (feat. Future and BabyDrill), which was a clear crowd favourite of the night. Throughout the show, LAROI remained deeply connected with his audience, frequently pausing to share the stories behind his songs, express his love for his craft, and reflect on his affection for Perth. “For this song, we’re gonna take it back to 2020!” he declared, hyping the crowd. “I need to see the biggest fucking mosh pit Perth’s ever seen!” The audience eagerly obliged as LAROI launched into his viral hit Diva. The arena, bathed in blue light, roared along to the beloved track as LAROI commanded the entire stage, moving across every corner with infectious energy. It felt only right to hear the shout, “Ladies! Where you at?” before LAROI launched into his recent smash hit, GIRLS. The viral single, a staple at every club and party over the past few months, set the arena alight. LAROI delivered a standout performance as the women in the audience enthusiastically screamed the lyrics back to him, word for word. The electrifying collaboration between the singer and his fans made GIRLS one of the most unforgettable highlights of the night, solidifying its place as one of his most iconic tracks.

A moment a lot of fans had been waiting for arrived when LAROI shifted gears from the high-octane performances to a more sombre and heartfelt address. “If it wasn’t for this person, a lot of you here tonight might not even know who I am,” he said, crediting much of his success to a late friend. The crowd, already sensing who he was referring to, began chanting, “Long live Juice,” a sentiment LAROI joined in with before the opening notes of the iconic track GO—his collaboration with Juice WRLD— filled the arena. LAROI poured his heart into the performance, balancing enthusiasm with a palpable sense of sadness as he dedicated the song to his fallen friend. The audience, feeling the weight of the moment, sang along passionately, stepping in to fill Juice WRLD’s verse with a collective tribute that resonated deeply throughout the venue. Following powerful performances of BLEED and HEAVEN, delivered in an intimate setting that had LAROI and his band seated on stage amidst a sea of red light, the artist took a moment to address the crowd. “This city’s fucking beautiful,” he stated, expressing his love for Perth before sharing a humorous yet heartfelt anecdote about dining out the previous night. In the touching interlude, LAROI encouraged fans to turn to their loved ones and “tell them how much you love and appreciate them.” The heartfelt moment set the stage for LOVE AGAIN, a fan favourite that showcased the singer’s more vulnerable side. “You only really have yourselves and each other,” was the message LAROI relayed during another brief but heartfelt speech, echoing the themes of connection and gratitude from the one prior. This poignant message perfectly set the stage for WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?, one of his best performances of the evening. Alone on stage, LAROI delivered a stunning rendition that highlighted his powerful vocal abilities. His voice filled the arena with raw emotion, leaving the crowd spellbound and silent, completely immersed in the moment. He then urged the stunned crowd to raise their lights as he dove into smash hit WITHOUT YOU, reenergising the audience who sang every word with him.

