Review: Amy Shark at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

Amy Shark at Kings Park and Botanic Garden

w/ Culture Wars, Fool Nelson

Saturday, November 2, 2024

“That’s it, I’m moving to Perth!”

Clearly, we adore her. Nearly 4,000 punters lit up Kings Park and tested the noise restrictions, shouting along to the bridge hook of perennially popular debut hit Adore: “Watch me, watch him talk to girls/ I’m known as a right-hand slugger/ Anybody else wanna touch my lover?”

Fans on the deck held up bespoke “We adore you” signs, as the Gold Coast native added, “I’m particularly emotional tonight because this is the last night of the tour,” giving the emo-pop highlight extra weight.

On the back of August’s short and sweet Sunday Sadness album, she made it through eight of that record’s tracks, plenty of greatest hits, and even an inadvisable cover of Black Eyed Peas’ Where is the Love? in the encore.

(Winning a Logie for being lovable on Australian Idol doesn’t empower one to take bad covers on the road, Amy.)