Review: Take That at RAC Arena

Take That’s This Is Life Tour at RAC Arena

w/ Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Kicking off the Australian leg of their world tour, Take That delivered an unforgettable evening in Perth with a performance that seamlessly blended nostalgia with contemporary flair. Showcasing their exceptional musicality, the show sees Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald focus on vocals, with beautiful melodies, soaring choruses, and sophisticated harmonies blending the trio’s voices seamlessly together.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

First up, English hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor took the stage in a dazzling sparkly pink dress and silver-heeled shoes, instantly captivating the audience. She kicked off the show with the infectious energy of Crying at the Discoteque, accompanied by her band, who added a quirky touch by wearing black attire and animal masks. Sophie effortlessly moved through her set, performing crowd-pleasers like Music Gets The Best Of Me, Spiller's Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love), and Get Over You. A standout moment was the live debut of her new song Freedom of the Sound, which carried an enchanting ABBA-esque vibe that resonated with the audience. Throughout her performance, Sophie engaged warmly with the crowd, sharing anecdotes about her day trip to Rottnest Island, her delightful encounters with quokkas, and a quirky story about the haunted 13th hole at Mount Lawley Golf Club. Her charm and storytelling added a personal touch to the evening. She concluded her set on a high note with her iconic 2000’s hit Murder on the Dancefloor, igniting the audience into a frenzy of dancing and celebration. Sophie Ellis-Bextor's performance was a joyous celebration of music, leaving fans eager for more.

Take That

Next up, Take That walked out on an elevated platform to start their show with the songs Greatest Day and Giants. Performing for almost an hour and a half, the audience danced the night away to the melodic music of Take That and their impressive live ensemble, which included a drummer, guitarist, bassist, keys player, synth player, and saxophonist. Take That have a stack of hits to choose from and kept the energy high with a run of some of their best, including Everything Changes, Patience, The Flood, Get Ready For It, A Million Love Songs, and Back For Good. Off their latest release, Take That played their new singles Windows and This Life. The highlight from singing their new singles was the band surprising the audience by bringing out some fun purchases from earlier in the day, including Pirate Life beer and Fremantle Dockers shirts for two lucky fans. The playful atmosphere created by Take That in that moment was then captured in a selfie with the enthusiastic crowd. After a quick wardrobe change into striking white sparkly outfits, the trio took to the stage to perform their cover of Dan Hartman’s classic Relight My Fire.

