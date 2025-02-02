Review: Tethered at The Pleasure Garden

Tethered at The Gold Digger at The Pleasure Garden

Friday, January 31, 2025

Perth’s eminent shibari artist, Dany Cox, and his performance partner, Miiko Rose, weave a tapestry of artistic mastery and human connection.

Bathed in an air of electric anticipation, a diverse late-night audience gathered in expectation.

The presence of a live pianist at the stage’s edge imbued the experience with a sophisticated quality, effortlessly interweaving chords with haunting melodies that rose and fell, enhancing each ethereal moment.

Miiko appeared, draped in a white dress, then Dany emerged—methodical, poised—circling his muse with an unspoken dialogue of intimacy and intent before instinctively beginning his craft.

Every caress of the rope against skin reverberated through the room, creating a shared communion with every sensation—each brush, each knot—resonating through the audience. Unfurling a narrative written in flesh and fibre, Miiko’s face was a portrait of exquisite contradiction, mirroring the duality of the moment’s agony and ecstasy as she ascended into air.

In the space between breaths, where skin met rope, the artist was a tender confidant to his muse. The act was not solely about the art of the bind but the unseen threads of trust between them.

As the piece drifted to its conclusion, suspended moments lingered, as if time itself hesitated to intrude. Ingeniously crafted, Tethered is an intoxicating meditation on the poetry of trust and the mesmerising beauty of the human form in its most vulnerable state.

Stunning, classy, mesmerising, sensual.

SARA LEOPARD

