Review: Bad Mums at High Roller Room

Bad Mums at High Roller Room

Friday, January 31, 2025

Bad Mums delivers a comedic whirlwind that challenges conventional norms, leaving your cheeks sore from laughter and your abs begging for a break. If you’re expecting the standard Mum humour, think again—this show feels like Shameless meets Sex and the City, with a splash of sexy ADHD chaotic brilliance.

After a debut that left Edinburgh audiences impressed, Nikki Justice presents, in the strip club she previously worked at of all places, inappropriate yet relatable stories that lighten the load of the parenting journey. She’s not your standard Instagram Mumfluencer, however you want her to be in your Mums group. One audience member confessed to taking too much acid and believing her daughter’s vagina was miraculously breathing. Yes, that’s the hilariously bizarre level of storytelling you can expect.

Kicking things off was Perth’s favourite, Janelle Koenig, whose infectious energy captivates even the single gentleman amidst a sea of women. She’s an incredibly brilliant performer, effortlessly comfortable on stage, with such sharp wit, going off script often. The laughs keep rolling with Lydia Evans’ dry, deadpan humour, echoing the genius of comedy wizard Adrienne Iapalucci.

And then, Sasha Frank steps onto the stage to talk about dating as a single mum. Absolute beauty, intelligence, and humour in a combination that makes you hope she swipes right on your dating profile. With outrageous tales, notorious misadventures, and an uncanny relatability, the show resonates.

Bad Mums isn’t for those clutching their pearls over parenting clichés. If quiet coffee dates sharing toddler tantrum tips are your style, this might not be your scene. But for those ready for unabashed hilarity, diving headfirst into wild stories, this is your perfect night out.

It exemplifies that perhaps we aren’t “bad mums”—just genuine humans making it through the beautiful mess of motherhood. In the words of Nikki Justice, we listen, and we don’t judge!

Five stars: the perfect girls night out!

SARA LEOPARD

