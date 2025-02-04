Review: Briefs: Jealousss at The Pleasure Garden

Briefs: Jealousss at The Aurora Spiegeltent at The Pleasure Garden

Darlings, Briefs: Jealousss is back at Fringe World, and it’s as bold, bawdy, and bedazzled as ever! If you like your circus with a side of sass, your burlesque with a splash of absurdity, and your drag served extra juicy, then this is the show for you. From the moment the lights go down, the energy is electric, the costumes are (barely) there, and the audience is in for a wild ride of gender-fluid fabulousness.

The ever-glamorous Fez Faanana, serving as our razor-sharp MC, kept the night flowing with witty banter, cheeky crowd interactions, and just enough mischief to keep us all on our toes. Watching a brave audience member get a lap dance from the entire cast while her daughter looked on? Pure comedic gold. And let’s not forget the performers, each bringing their own brand of magic—whether it was gravity-defying aerials, jaw-dropping hula hoop sorcery, or acrobatics that made us clutch our pearls (and our drinks).

One of the standout moments was the ensemble act featuring a whirlwind of talents—baton twirling, treadmill running, and some truly outrageous drag antics—all culminating in a high-energy, synchronised spectacle. Captain Kidd, ever the showstopper, dazzled with an intoxicating aerial act that left us breathless (and, let’s be real, a little thirsty). And the wheel routine? A mesmerising, physics-defying masterpiece that had the whole crowd screaming.

The soundtrack was a killer mix of camp classics and electronic bangers, with a highlight being the four-performer extravaganza set to Royal T by Crookers and Roisin Murphy—a moment so hypnotic it felt like the Fringe gods themselves had blessed the night. While Jealousss doesn’t reinvent the Briefs formula, why mess with perfection? It’s all about high-energy chaos, world-class talent, and just the right amount of scandal.

So, should you sashay your way to Briefs: Jealousss? Absolutely. Expect flash, flesh, and fabulousness in equal measure—this is Fringe at its most gloriously unhinged. Grab your tickets, grab your sparkle, and prepare to be thoroughly entertained by this riotous, raunchy, and ridiculously fun romp.

