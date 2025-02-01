Review: Apple Saucy at The Pleasure Garden

Apple Saucy at Lotterywest De Parel Spiegeltent at The Pleasure Garden

Friday, January 31, 2025

Enter the jaw-dropping world of Apple Saucy, where David Eriksson, one of Sweden’s most dazzling circus artists and comedians, delivers a performance like no other! This show isn’t just saucy—it’s a rollercoaster of dark humour that tantalises the senses and leaves audiences roaring with laughter until their sides ache.

A seamless blend of polished circus mastery with the rebellious energy of rock ‘n’ roll, encapsulated by ping pong balls flying across the stage in a spectacle of controlled chaos. Yet the impressive stunts and clever skits are merely the surface of Eriksson’s brilliance. David, with his slightly mysterious, strangely erotic, and edgy demeanour, captivates and holds the audience spellbound.

The true magic lies in the charming contradiction of his persona. Here stands a performer who looks tough and borderline intimidating, yet beneath it all is a playful, sensitive soul that breaks through, creating a fascinating dynamic. It’s a testament to his talent that each moment feels fresh and unexpected.

A proud alumnus of La Soirée, Eriksson brings the same slick, captivating spirit to this show, offering a visceral exploration of shame, sins and vulnerability. It’s an experience unlike anything you’ve encountered before, a journey through human complexity, humour and heart.

If you’re in search of a night filled with dark laughter, with introspection blended seamlessly, Apple Saucy is the performance that will make you laugh until you cry. Do not miss it!

SARA LEOPARD

Prev x