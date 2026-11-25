Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

Saturday, November 21, 2026

A romantic comedy set in 1920s Hollywood, Singin’ in the Rain is one of the great musical films of all time. Now at Koorliny Arts Centre, the stage production is almost guaranteed to send audiences home humming its familiar tunes and with a new enthusiasm for tap dancing.

Directed by Blake Jenkins, the show delivers all the big hits, from the physical comedy of Make ’Em Laugh and Moses Supposes to the feel-good Good Morning and the romance of the iconic, titular Singin’ in the Rain. It is a production that sticks closely to its source material, offering a nostalgic recreation of much of the film, for better and for worse.

Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

The performances are excellent across the board, with not a weak cast member in sight. Who knew so many people in Perth could tap dance? Matt Ballantine brings youthful energy to the role of Hollywood heartthrob Don Lockwood, with the requisite dashing charisma and flawless crooning. Melissa Tranchita is a particular standout as Lina Lamont, Don’s onscreen leading lady, a woman so strikingly beautiful that she has become entirely consumed by her own mythology. Tranchita seems to relish playing this gratingly obnoxious villain, and deserves particular credit for reining in what is clearly a well-trained singing voice to portray a woman whose vocals are so bad it drives much of the plot.

Matt Ballantine & Melissa Tranchita in Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

Emily Lambert plays aspiring actress Kathy Selden with an almost overwhelming sweetness, even more sugary than Debbie Reynolds in the original film. Meanwhile, Rp van der Westhuizen is magnetic as Cosmo Brown, Don’s best friend and comedic sidekick, bringing layered personality to one of the show’s most entertaining roles.

Matt Ballantine, Emily Lambert & Rp van der Westhuizen in Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

The choreography and the actors’ delivery of lines are remarkably faithful to the original film. This will undoubtedly delight audience members who have come for the nostalgia. The downside to this approach is that it invites constant comparison with the film’s legendary performers, which is not a fair measuring stick. No one taking to the stage at Koorliny Arts Centre should be expected to live up to Gene Kelly.

The production is at its most exciting when it departs from the film, drawing on elements of the 2012 London revival, including several moments of ensemble interjection. The best addition is Lina’s lament, What’s Wrong with Me?, which gives her more well-deserved time in the spotlight.

Melissa Tranchita in Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

One is left wondering what other interesting interpretations might have emerged had the performers taken a little more freedom to move beyond the original actors’ intonations, gestures and mannerisms. A looser approach to the source material might have brought some unexpected dimensions to these familiar characters.

The sets, costumes and audiovisual elements are all relatively simple but effective. The Lockwood and Lamont films are appropriately, hilariously horrendous. The set transitions are carried out so smoothly by the cast that they never interrupt the action, which is the mark of clever directing. The costumes are both beautiful and ridiculous (dancers dressed as cupcakes!), but never distractingly so.

Emily Lambert in Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

Set in the 1920s but made in the 1950s, Singin’ in the Rain belongs to the tradition of films such as Grease and Back to the Future, which look back at the previous generation to gently poke fun at the fashions, culture and anxieties of an earlier era. Its central premise, however, feels surprisingly contemporary: a group of professionals find themselves confronting a new technology that threatens to upend their entire industry.

While it is played for comedy (the scene where they first introduce microphones to a movie set is memorably hilarious), much of the action is driven by professional ambition and anxiety over the changes. It can afford to poke fun at these quaint anxieties from the comfort of the future, where everybody knows that talking pictures did in fact, take over Hollywood. This perspective is comforting in these times, when uncertainty about the future seems never-ending. However, most of the time Singin’ in the Rain isn’t that deep, and is really just about the tap dancing and the romance.

Emily Lambert in Singin’ in the Rain at Koorliny Arts Centre

This is a high-energy, thoroughly enjoyable production, packed with strong performances and beloved musical numbers. Although its devotion to the original occasionally leaves it struggling to find its own identity, there is so much pleasure in the timeless comedy, the iconic dance routines, the satisfying love story, and the obvious chemistry and affection between the characters on stage.

SAMANTHA ROSENFELD

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