Australian television presenter Ian Alexander “Molly” Meldrum has died in Victoria, aged 83.

The Melbourne-born music critic, journalist, record producer, and music businessman leaves behind an incredible career spanning six decades with significant roles in television and music.

Meldrum was best known as the former Stetson-hat-wearing host of Countdown, the ABC music television show aimed at teenagers that featured an array of Australian musicians. The television show helped launch local and international acts onto the global stage, while also giving Meldrum significant influence in the music industry.

Long-time friend and supporter Kylie Minogue paid tribute to Meldrum on social media, saying he welcomed her onto Countdown as a teenager.

“I was over the moon to be in the Countdown audience one time, and by my late teens I was on the show!” she stated.

A representative from Meldrum’s talent management agency, Profile Talent Management, stated that “He was deeply loved by his long-term partner, Yan Wongngam, his family, and all who knew him.”

In 2014, Molly Meldrum was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame along with Countdown, becoming the first non-recording artist inductees to receive the honour.

In 2017, Meldrum launched the Australian Music Vault in the Melbourne Arts Centre alongside Kylie Minogue, Tina Arena and Michael Gudinski. As the founding patron and creator, Meldrum envisioned the Australian Music Vault as a place to celebrate, share, and preserve stories of Australian music with the public. He also celebrated his 80th birthday at the Vault in January 2023.

RIP Molly Meldrum (1943-2026)

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