Here Comes The Sun is back with its 2027 instalment, hitting Barnard Park in Busselton on Saturday, April 10.

Headlining the event is Sydney psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley. Since forming in 2011, the Here Comes The Sun alumni have racked up 1.5 billion streams across their catalogue, including 14 gold-certified singles, while their 2018 breakout hit Confidence reached the number one spot in triple j’s Hottest 100.

Other acts joining the lineup are Dope Lemon, one half of the Sydney folk and indie pop sibling duo Angus and Julia Stone; Brisbane indie-rock five-piece Ball Park Music; Freo indie-pop trio San Cisco; Sydney multi-instrumentalist and producer Jack River; Adelaide indie-pop band The Tullamarines. Local acts joining the bill include indie-pop and rock group Little Guilt and alt-pop artist Georga Raath.

Check out the full lineup below:

Ocean Alley

Dope Lemon

Ball Park Music

San Cisco

Jack River

The Tullamarines

Little Guilt

Georga Raath

Here Comes The Sun hits Barnard Park, Busselton, on Saturday, April 10, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 27 from hctsfest.com

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