North American punk rockers L7 are set to tour Australia and New Zealand for the final time early next year.

The Last Hurrah Tour kicks off in Auckland, hitting Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide before concluding at Freo.Social on Friday, March 19.

The band’s lineup will feature founding members Donita Sparks (vocals/guitar) and Suzi Gardner (guitar/vocals) and longtime drummer Dee Plakas. Following the death of bassist Jennifer Finch, who passed away in July this year, Janis Tanaka who previously played with L7 from 1999-2001, returns.

“We are deeply grateful and ready to give our audiences one last, loud, fun, and hopefully unforgettable night of rock & roll,” said Sparks when announcing the farewell tour.

The all-female group formed in 1985 and found success with early-90s album Bricks Are Heavy, whose tracks include the hit song Pretend We’re Dead along with Shitlist, Wargasm and Everglade. In addition to having a discography spanning seven studio albums, the group founded Rock For Choice, a series of pro-choice benefit concerts held over a ten-year period between 1991 and 2001, modelled on Bob Geldof’s Live Aid.

The band took an extended break in 2001 before reforming the classic lineup in 2014 and beginning their touring again.

L7 bring The Last hurrah Tour 2027 to Freo.Social on Friday, March 19, 2027. Tickets are on sale on Thursday, November 26 from destroyalllines.com