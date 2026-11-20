Nominations released for the 2026 WAM Awards
The WAM Awards (WAMis) are back in 2026, with the official list of nominees announced today.
Continuing the four-decade long tradition of recognising those who have made a significant contribution to music across Western Australia, the awards night will be held at Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, December 9.
After a public call for nominations, the 2026 awards received over 900 entries across 32 categories, from which a panel of industry judges selected the top nominees for each category.
First-time nominees include electronic pop producer Georga Raath, bedroom alt-pop songwriter Newport, and rock band GRUB, while returning artists include 83-year-old Walmatjarri, Gooniyandi, and Bunuba songwriter Kankawa Nagarra, who took out the Best Indigenous Act at the 2025 WAM Awards and is up again for Blues Act of the Year – Rick Steele Award this year.
Past WAMi winner, eliseRS, is one of the most nominated artists this year, with nominations in Electronic Producer of the Year, Dance/Electronic Act of the Year, Recording Studio/Producer of the Year and Music Business of the Year for her roles as co-founder of the organisation Women of Music Production (WOMP).
“Our local music scene has continued to punch above its weight, not only in Australia but around the world,” said WAM’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Whittle. “WA musicians are creating incredible music, selling out arenas around the world, and creating the soundtrack of our state. This is our chance to reflect an incredible period for our local music scene and celebrate the musicians, the bands and events that keep our music community thriving and the best in the country.”
The annual ceremony will also see a new Hall of Fame inductee, and the Golden WAMi award winner revealed, an award dedicated to an individual that has demonstrated exemplary service to the WA music community. Entertainment for the night is yet to be announced.
Check out the full list of WAM Award nominees below:
Bassist of the Year
Holly Martin
Jordan Wright
Louis Jonathan Joseph
Marley Donnan-Cook
Rhian Todhunter
Brass/Strings/Woodwind Player of the Year
Avra Banerjee
Daniel Drieberg
Emily Gelineau
Jessica Carlton
Josh Parker
Drummer/Percussionist of the Year
Daniel Harrison
Isaiah Quintana
Jamie Gallacher
Oslu Castaneda Henao
Tao Issaro
Electronic Producer of the Year
Calvin Bennett
eliseRS
Georga Raath
Oskar Johns Carpenter
Peter McAvan
Guitarist of the Year
Charlie Youngson
Jack Maher
Jameson Feakes
Josh Fairweather
Luca Gatti
Keys/Synth Player of the Year
Danilo da Paz Pereira
Hanna Kim
Harry Mitchell
Morgan Louise Grieve
Vocalist of the Year
Billy-Jo Shoveller
Clare Perrott
Drea
Holli Scott
Persia Najafzadeh
Tara Tiba
Live Music Venue of the Year
Albany Town Hall, City of Albany
Honky Tonk Blues
Mojos Bar
Rosemount Hotel
The Ellington Jazz Club
Live Music Event of the Year
BLOOM FEST
Hyper Team
Nannup Music Festival
Tender is the Night
Audible Edge
Live Music Organisation or Business of the Year
Always Good Nights
GARBAGEtv
BaseMgmt
Tone List
Women of Music Production (WOMP)
Live Sound Engineer of the Year
David Craigs
Gus McKenzie
Jim Pachniuk – Rosemount Hotel
Simon Paxton
Tim McNally
Recording Studio/Producer of the Year
Andy Lawson (Debaser Studio)
Calvin Bennett
Dan O’Connor at ENCODER Sound
eliseRS
Studio Sleepwalker’s Dread
EP/Album of the Year
Ethan French – ideas of the day – vol.1
Gina Williams-Ghouse – Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse Live at The Ellington
GUM – Blue Gum Way
Kayps – BUNUBA BABY
Pond – Terrestrials
Single of the Year
Clancy – Oh Why
Clare Perrott – How Can I Tell You?
Maatakitj – Karkainy
Phil Walleystack – Lore of the Land
Pond – Skyworks
Alternative/Indie Act of the Year
Cloning
Coco Elise
Didion’s Bible
Little Guilt
Symmetrical Dogs
Blues Act of the Year – Rick Steele Award
Alexia Parenzee
Kankawa Nagarra
The Michael Ward Trio
Stellar Moon (Monique Le Lievre)
Toby Beard
Country Act of the Year
Amberley Maryellen
Claudia Tripp
Phil Walleystack
Siobhan Cotchin
Tanya Ransom
Dance/Electronic Act of the Year
Burna
Crooked Colours
eliseRS
PTMC
Scratching
Yikes
Folk/Singer Songwriter Act of the Year
Clare Perrott
Emily Barker
Helen Shanahan
Maatakitj
The Stamps
Experimental Act of the Year
Avra Banerjee
Gloam
Josten Myburgh
Michael Terren
Sage J Harlow (Sage Pbbbt)
Global Act of the Year
De Cuba Son
Emily Gelineau & Danilo da Paz
Praashekh Borkar (PRAAZ)
Salama
Tchéga
Hip Hop/Rap Act of the Year
And Beyond
Cruz Patterson
JJ Vacant
Kayps
ZERO EMCEE
Indigenous Act of the Year
Bart Marr
Boox Kid
Family Shoveller Band
ICONYX
Maatakitj
Jazz Act of the Year
David Rastrick and Jazztrix
Emily Gelineau
Jessica Carlton
The Vicar
ZERO X MACE
Metal/Heavy Act of the Year
Gloam
heaven//alone
Indigo Blaze
LATE 90s
The Gremlins
Pop Act of the Year
Birdland
Drea
Georga Raath
Mariae Cassandra
Newport
Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year
DETH
Gloam
Indigo Blaze
Ratking
RATSALAD.
R&B/Funk/Soul Act of the Year
Drea
Elianie
Maple
PERSIA
SHARIN
Regional Act of the Year
Alexia Parenzee
Family Shoveller Band
Savanah Solomon
Stellar Moon (Monique Le Lievre)
Tanya Ransom
Rock Act of the Year
Blush
GRUB
Jack Carroll Band
New Nausea
The Volcanics
The 2026 WAM Award winners will be announced at Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from eventbrite.com.au