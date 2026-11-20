The WAM Awards (WAMis) are back in 2026, with the official list of nominees announced today.

Continuing the four-decade long tradition of recognising those who have made a significant contribution to music across Western Australia, the awards night will be held at Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, December 9.

After a public call for nominations, the 2026 awards received over 900 entries across 32 categories, from which a panel of industry judges selected the top nominees for each category.

First-time nominees include electronic pop producer Georga Raath, bedroom alt-pop songwriter Newport, and rock band GRUB, while returning artists include 83-year-old Walmatjarri, Gooniyandi, and Bunuba songwriter Kankawa Nagarra, who took out the Best Indigenous Act at the 2025 WAM Awards and is up again for Blues Act of the Year – Rick Steele Award this year.

Past WAMi winner, eliseRS, is one of the most nominated artists this year, with nominations in Electronic Producer of the Year, Dance/Electronic Act of the Year, Recording Studio/Producer of the Year and Music Business of the Year for her roles as co-founder of the organisation Women of Music Production (WOMP).

“Our local music scene has continued to punch above its weight, not only in Australia but around the world,” said WAM’s Chief Executive Officer, Owen Whittle. “WA musicians are creating incredible music, selling out arenas around the world, and creating the soundtrack of our state. This is our chance to reflect an incredible period for our local music scene and celebrate the musicians, the bands and events that keep our music community thriving and the best in the country.”

The annual ceremony will also see a new Hall of Fame inductee, and the Golden WAMi award winner revealed, an award dedicated to an individual that has demonstrated exemplary service to the WA music community. Entertainment for the night is yet to be announced.

Check out the full list of WAM Award nominees below:

Bassist of the Year

Holly Martin

Jordan Wright

Louis Jonathan Joseph

Marley Donnan-Cook

Rhian Todhunter

Brass/Strings/Woodwind Player of the Year

Avra Banerjee

Daniel Drieberg

Emily Gelineau

Jessica Carlton

Josh Parker

Drummer/Percussionist of the Year

Daniel Harrison

Isaiah Quintana

Jamie Gallacher

Oslu Castaneda Henao

Tao Issaro

Electronic Producer of the Year

Calvin Bennett

eliseRS

Georga Raath

Oskar Johns Carpenter

Peter McAvan

Guitarist of the Year

Charlie Youngson

Jack Maher

Jameson Feakes

Josh Fairweather

Luca Gatti

Keys/Synth Player of the Year

Danilo da Paz Pereira

Hanna Kim

Harry Mitchell

Morgan Louise Grieve

Vocalist of the Year

Billy-Jo Shoveller

Clare Perrott

Drea

Holli Scott

Persia Najafzadeh

Tara Tiba

Live Music Venue of the Year

Albany Town Hall, City of Albany

Honky Tonk Blues

Mojos Bar

Rosemount Hotel

The Ellington Jazz Club

Live Music Event of the Year

BLOOM FEST

Hyper Team

Nannup Music Festival

Tender is the Night

Audible Edge

Live Music Organisation or Business of the Year

Always Good Nights

GARBAGEtv

BaseMgmt

Tone List

Women of Music Production (WOMP)

Live Sound Engineer of the Year

David Craigs

Gus McKenzie

Jim Pachniuk – Rosemount Hotel

Simon Paxton

Tim McNally

Recording Studio/Producer of the Year

Andy Lawson (Debaser Studio)

Calvin Bennett

Dan O’Connor at ENCODER Sound

eliseRS

Studio Sleepwalker’s Dread

EP/Album of the Year

Ethan French – ideas of the day – vol.1

Gina Williams-Ghouse – Gina Williams & Guy Ghouse Live at The Ellington

GUM – Blue Gum Way

Kayps – BUNUBA BABY

Pond – Terrestrials

Single of the Year

Clancy – Oh Why

Clare Perrott – How Can I Tell You?

Maatakitj – Karkainy

Phil Walleystack – Lore of the Land

Pond – Skyworks

Alternative/Indie Act of the Year

Cloning

Coco Elise

Didion’s Bible

Little Guilt

Symmetrical Dogs

Blues Act of the Year – Rick Steele Award

Alexia Parenzee

Kankawa Nagarra

The Michael Ward Trio

Stellar Moon (Monique Le Lievre)

Toby Beard

Country Act of the Year

Amberley Maryellen

Claudia Tripp

Phil Walleystack

Siobhan Cotchin

Tanya Ransom

Dance/Electronic Act of the Year

Burna

Crooked Colours

eliseRS

PTMC

Scratching

Yikes

Folk/Singer Songwriter Act of the Year

Clare Perrott

Emily Barker

Helen Shanahan

Maatakitj

The Stamps

Experimental Act of the Year

Avra Banerjee

Gloam

Josten Myburgh

Michael Terren

Sage J Harlow (Sage Pbbbt)

Global Act of the Year

De Cuba Son

Emily Gelineau & Danilo da Paz

Praashekh Borkar (PRAAZ)

Salama

Tchéga

Hip Hop/Rap Act of the Year

And Beyond

Cruz Patterson

JJ Vacant

Kayps

ZERO EMCEE

Indigenous Act of the Year

Bart Marr

Boox Kid

Family Shoveller Band

ICONYX

Maatakitj

Jazz Act of the Year

David Rastrick and Jazztrix

Emily Gelineau

Jessica Carlton

The Vicar

ZERO X MACE

Metal/Heavy Act of the Year

Gloam

heaven//alone

Indigo Blaze

LATE 90s

The Gremlins

Pop Act of the Year

Birdland

Drea

Georga Raath

Mariae Cassandra

Newport

Punk/Hardcore Act of the Year

DETH

Gloam

Indigo Blaze

Ratking

RATSALAD.

R&B/Funk/Soul Act of the Year

Drea

Elianie

Maple

PERSIA

SHARIN

Regional Act of the Year

Alexia Parenzee

Family Shoveller Band

Savanah Solomon

Stellar Moon (Monique Le Lievre)

Tanya Ransom

Rock Act of the Year

Blush

GRUB

Jack Carroll Band

New Nausea

The Volcanics

The 2026 WAM Award winners will be announced at Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday, December 9, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from eventbrite.com.au

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