The 40th annual ARIA awards took place yesterday at Horden Pavilion in Sydney last night, with a pool of extraordinary Australian talents in the running for the biggest awards.

Tame Impala, the psychedelic music project of Perth’s very own Kevin Parker, left the awards with the most wins of the night – seven wins out of 14 nominations, including a fourth Album of the Year award for Deadbeat and Song of the Year for Dracula, breaking the record previously held by John Farhman for most ARIAS wins, with a total of 22. Parker’s other wins included Best Solo Artist, Best Engineered Release, Best Produced Release, Best Pop Release and the Global Impact Award.

Upon presenting the Global Impact Award, Darren Hayes, formerly of the Aussie pop duo Savage Garden, called Parker “magically earnest and effortlessly cool with the production talent of Brian Eno,” emphasising Parker’s influence on his own work.

Tame Impala adds to a growing list of Western Australian musicians that have taken home multiple ARIA awards. Perth-raised star Troye Sivan has won eight awards, including Album of the Year for Something To Give Each Other and Song of the Year for Rush, while Luke Steele’s group Empire of the Sun swept the 2009 ARIA Awards with seven awards, including Album of the Year for Walking On A Dream.

Other big winners on the night included Ecca Vandal who won the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist, Best Independent Release, Best Alternative Release and shared Best Cover Art with Kathryn Vinella and Sean McDonald. Sydney’s DMA’S took home Best Group and Best Rock Album for their self-titled record, while G Flip swept two publicly voted categories, including Best Australian Live Act for their Dream Ride Tour, and shared Best Video with Tas Wilson for Bed on Fire.

The ARIAS also featured a surprise appearance from Sir Elton John, the host of the very first ceremony, in the form of a pre-recorded message. John made a powerful call to action in backing the Not AI’s to Take campaign, imploring the Albanese government to protect Australian artists’ work from the lobbying of companies supporting the use of artificial intelligence in creative work. This was also accompanied by an urge for other artists to rally behind the campaign, alongside the likes of Paul Kelly, Peter Garrett, Jimmy Barnes, Jack River, KLP, Dobby and Josh Pyke.

Check out the full list of nominees, with the winners in bold, below:

Global Impact Award

– Tame Impala – WINNER

Album of the Year

BOY SODA — Soulstar [Warner Music Australia]

DMA’S — DMA’S [Wonderlick Recording Company / Sony Music]

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People to Unfollow [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord]

Genesis Owusu — Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge [Ourness / Believe]

Tame Impala — Deadbeat [Columbia Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

Best Solo Artist

Baker Boy — Djandjay [Baker Boy Music Pty Ltd / Island Records Australia]

BOY SODA — Soulstar [Warner Music Australia]

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People to Unfollow [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord]

G Flip — Dream Ride [AWAL Recordings]

Genesis Owusu — Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge [Ourness / Believe]

Matt Corby — Tragic Magic [Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia]

Miss Kaninna — BLACKPRINT [Soul Has No Tempo / AWAL Recordings]

Ninajirachi — WannaCry [NLV RECORDS]

Tame Impala — Deadbeat [Columbia Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

Troye Sivan — She’s The Best [EMI Music Australia]

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer — Everyone’s A Star! [Republic Records]

DMA’S — DMA’S [Wonderlick Recording Company / Sony Music] – WINNER

Gang Of Youths — Things Take Time [Mosy Music / Sony Music]

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — Glory [Community Music]

Vika & Linda — Where Do You Come From? [Mushroom Music]

Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist

aleksiah — Good On Paper [Chugg Music & Stellar Trigger / MGM]

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People to Unfollow [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord] – WINNER

Rachael Fahim — Who You Are [Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia]

Way Dynamic — Massive Shoe [Spoilsport Records]

WILSN — Bloom [Mushroom Music]

Best Pop Release

Blusher — Rager [Warner Music Australia]

G Flip — Dream Ride [AWAL Recordings]

Kylie Minogue — Tension Tour//Live 2025 [Mushroom Music]

Tame Impala — Dracula [Columbia Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

Troye Sivan — She’s The Best [EMI Music Australia]

Best Dance / Electronic Release

Dean Turnley — Actin’ Tough [CHAOS in collaboration with HOME//GRXWN]

Dom Dolla — Addicted to Bass [TMRW Music]

Ninajirachi, Porter Robinson — WannaCry [NLV RECORDS] – WINNER

Tame Impala — Afterthought [Columbia Records / Sony Music]

Yes Boone — All I Really Want [TMRW Music]

Best Hip Hop / Rap Release

Baker Boy — Djandjay [Baker Boy Music Pty Ltd / Island Records Australia]

DEVAURA — Vol. 2 If You Don’t Laugh, You’ll Cry [Offbeat Collective / Xelon Digital]

Hilltop Hoods — Never Coming Home [Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia]

Miss Kaninna — BLACKPRINT [Soul Has No Tempo / AWAL Recordings] – WINNER

Nerve — Growing Pains [Nerve MP3’s / Xelon Digital]

Best Soul / R&B Release

Becca Hatch — Garden (Bang Goes the Drum) [G.Y.R.O.]

BOY SODA — Soulstar [Warner Music Australia] – WINNER

Larissa Lambert — I Love You Out Loud [New Levels / Virgin Music Group]

Miss Kaninna — Backstreets [Soul Has No Tempo / AWAL Recordings]

Tkay Maidza — Romanticize [Dew Process / Universal Music Australia]

Best Independent Release

2charm — boyfriend [STAR SCUM RECORDS]

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People to Unfollow [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord] – WINNER

Genesis Owusu — REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE [Ourness / Believe]

Miss Kaninna — BLACKPRINT [Soul Has No Tempo / AWAL Recordings]

Ninajirachi, Porter Robinson — WannaCry [NLV RECORDS]

Best Rock Album

Courtney Barnett — Creature Of Habit [Fiction / Virgin Music Australia]

DMA’S — DMA’S [Wonderlick Recording Company / Sony Music] – WINNER

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers — Glory [Community Music]

The Belair Lip Bombs — Again [Third Man Records / Rocket]

The Temper Trap — Sungazer [Mushroom Music]

Best Alternative Release

Ecca Vandal — Looking For People to Unfollow [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord] – WINNER

Gang Of Youths — Things Take Time [Mosy Music / Sony Music]

Genesis Owusu — REDSTAR WU & THE WORLDWIDE SCOURGE [Ourness/Believe]

Meg Mac — It’s My Party [EMI Music Australia]

Tame Impala — Deadbeat [Columbia Records / Sony Music]

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Matt Corby — Tragic Magic [Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia] – WINNER

Paul Kelly — Seventy [EMI Music Australia]

The Paper Kites — If You Go There, I Hope You Find It [Wonderlick Recording Company]

Vika & Linda — Where Do You Come From? [Mushroom Music]

Way Dynamic — Massive Shoe [Spoilsport Records]

Best Country Album

Keith Urban — Flow State [MCA — NASHVILLE / EMI Music Australia]

Max Jackson — Dangerous in Denim [ABC Music / The Orchard]

Morgan Evans — Steel Town [Solrise Records / Virgin Music Group]

Rachael Fahim — Who You Are [Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia] – WINNER

Wade Forster — Gooseneck Party [Community Music]

Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album

Cosmic Psychos — I Really Like Beer [G.Y.R.O.]

DZ Deathrays — Easing Out Of Control [DZ Worldwide / The Orchard]

Karnivool — In Verses [Cymatic Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

These New South Whales — Godspeed [These New South Whales / ADA]

WAAX — Angel’s Mess [AWAL/DRUNK ON POWER RECORDS]

Best Blues & Roots Album

Any Young Mechanic — The Modern Shoe Is Ruining The Foot [Warner Records]

Emma Donovan — Take Me To The River [Civilians / The Orchard] – WINNER

John Butler — Prism [Jarrah Records/Metropolitan Groove Merchants]

William Crighton — Colonial Drift [ABC Music / The Orchard]

Xavier Rudd — Freedom Sessions/Where To Now [Salt.X Records / Virgin Music Group]

Best Children’s Album

Bluey — Up Here (The Orchestral Album) [Demon Music Group / Rocket / Orchard] – WINNER

Don Spencer — Feathers, Fur or Fins 40th Anniversary (Don Spencer & Friends) [ABC Music / The Orchard]

Emma Memma — Jungle Picnic [G.Y.R.O.]

Play School — Dance It Out [ABC Music / The Orchard]

The Wiggles — Sparkle!: A Circus Of Lights [Universal Music Australia]

Best Music Festival

Beyond The Valley 2025 — Untitled Group

CMC Rocks — CMC Rocks Pty Ltd

Groovin The Moo Lismore — Fuzzy Operations Pty Ltd

Laneway Festival — ST JEROME’S LANEWAY PTY LTD – WINNER

Spilt Milk — Kicks Entertainment

Public Voted Awards

Best Video

Never The Same — BOY SODA, Adam Saunders [Warner Music Australia]

Running Low ft. Pardyalone — Baker Boy, Aurie Indianna & Jordan Ruyi Blanch [Baker Boy Music Pty Ltd / Island Records Australia]

Backstreets — Miss Kaninna, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore [Soul Has No Tempo / AWAL Recordings]

My Baby’s Place — DMA’S, Cole Surrey [Wonderlick Recording Company / Sony Music]

Cruising To Self Soothe — Ecca Vandal, Richie Buxton [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord]

Stampede — Genesis Owusu, Isaac Brown [Ourness / Believe]

One More — James Johnston, Jared Hinz [Warner Music Australia]

Every Single Weekend — The Avalanches, Jonathan Zawada [Modular / EMI Music Australia]

Addicted to Bass — Dom Dolla, Kyle Caulfield & Charles Buxton-Leslie [TMRW Music]

** Bed On Fire — G Flip, Tas Wilson [AWAL Recordings] – WINNER**

Best Australian Live Act

Baker Boy — Djandjay Tour [Handsome Tours]

BOY SODA — Lil Obsession Tour [Select Music]

Dom Dolla — Dom Dolla Australian Tour 2025 [Untitled & TEG Live Presents]

G Flip — Dream Ride Tour — Australia 2026 – WINNER

Gang Of Youths — Various

Genesis Owusu — Red Star Wu’s Pirate Radio Tour [Frontier Touring]

Hilltop Hoods — Never Coming Home Tour [TEG Live & Blue Max Music]

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard — Phantom Island Australian Tour

Ninajirachi — DARK CRYSTAL V [Laneway Presents & TEG Live]

Paul Kelly — Australian Tour 2025 [Frontier Touring]

Song of the Year

FISHER — Blackberries [etcetc Music Pty Ltd]

G Flip — Bed on Fire [AWAL Recordings]

Keli Holiday — Dancing2 [GROUP SPEED]

Lithe — Cannonball [10K / ADA]

Ocean Alley — Love Balloon [Independent / Community Music]

Royel Otis — car [Ourness / Capitol Records]

Sonny Fodera — Think About Us [Solotoko / ADA]

Tame Impala — Dracula [Columbia Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

The Kid LAROI — A COLD PLAY [Columbia Records / Sony Music]

Vance Joy — Divine Feelings [Mushroom Music]

Most Popular International Artist

BTS — ARIRANG [Virgin Music Group / Geffen] – WINNER

Ed Sheeran — Play [Atlantic Records / Warner Music Australasia]

Harry Styles — Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally [Columbia / Sony Music]

Morgan Wallen — I’m The Problem [Universal Music International / Universal Music Australia]

Noah Kahan — The Great Divide [Universal Music International / Universal Music Australia]

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving [Universal Music International / Universal Music Australia]

Olivia Rodrigo — you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love [Geffen / Universal Music Australia]

Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend [Island Records / Universal Music Australia]

sombr — I Barely Know Her [Warner Records / Warner Music Australasia]

Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl [Republic Records / Universal Music Australia]

Artisan Awards

Best Cover Art

Aurie Indianna & Sulaiman Enayatzada for Baker Boy — Djandjay [Baker Boy Music Pty Ltd / Island Records Australia]

Connor Dewhurst for Amy Shark — soft pop [Wonderlick Recording Company / Sony Music]

Ecca Vandal, Kathryn Vinella, Sean McDonald for Ecca Vandal — Looking For People to Unfollow [Loma Vista Recordings / Concord] – WINNER

Kofi Owusu-Ansah, Isaac Brown, Gina Wagstaffe for Genesis Owusu — Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge [Ourness / Believe]

Miriam David and Pat Fox for Matt Corby — Tragic Magic [Island Records Australia / Universal Music Australia]

Engineer — Best Engineered Release

Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla — Don’t Worry Baby [Good Fortune Records]

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala — Deadbeat [Columbia Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

Wave Racer for 2charm — Star Scum City [STAR SCUM RECORDS]

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan — She’s The Best [EMI Music Australia]

Tony Buchen for DOBBY — Marshmallow [ABC Music / The Orchard]

Producer — Best Produced Release

Dann Hume / Andrew Klippel for Genesis Owusu — Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge [Ourness / Believe]

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala — Deadbeat [Columbia Records / Sony Music] – WINNER

Ninajirachi for 2charm — Star Scum City [STAR SCUM RECORDS]

Ninajirachi / Porter Robinson for Ninajirachi — WannaCry [NLV RECORDS]

Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan — She’s The Best [EMI Music Australia]

Fine Arts Awards

Best Classical Album

Jayson Gillham — Chopin Etudes [ABC Classic / The Orchard]

Richard Tognetti — Australian Chamber Orchestra — Beethoven & Brahms Concertos for Violin and Orchestra [ABC Classic / The Orchard]

Simone Young & Sydney Symphony Orchestra — Mahler: Symphony No. 3 [Deutsche Grammophon Australia / Universal Music Australia]

Tamara-Anna Cislowska — Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra — Johannes Fritzsch — Elena Kats-Chernin: Ancient Letters [ABC Classic / The Orchard]

William Barton — Omega Ensemble — Gift — Our Breath of Life [ABC Classic / The Orchard] – WINNER

Best Jazz Album

Donny Benét — Il Basso [Donnyland Records / The Orchard] – WINNER

Hilary Geddes — Redleaf [Earshift Music]

Lauren Tsamouras & Tom Avegenicos — For Judy [ABC Jazz / The Orchard]

Ten Part Invention — Time Is moved [ABC Jazz / The Orchard]

The Vampires — Skydancer [Earshift / The Planet Company]

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Ack Kinmonth — The Pout Pout Fish (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Ack Music]

Amanda Brown — Deadloch Season 1 [Amazon Content Services under exclusive licence to Strange Loops Recordings]

Brian Cachia — Beast (Original Motion Picture Score) [BCMuse Studios / CDBaby]

Caitlin Yeo — Every Little Thing (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Strange Loops]

Francois Tetaz — My Brilliant Career [Netflix] – WINNER

Best World Music Album

Melbourne Ska Orchestra — Monte Loco Rides Again [ABC Music / The Orchard]

Mo’Ju, Nicholas Buc and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra — Double J Live at the Wireless — Hamer Hall, Melbourne 2023 [ABC Music / The Orchard]

Not Drowning, Waving — Malira [ORiGiN Recordings / ADA] – WINNER

Tenzin Choegyal & Philip Glass — Be The Sky [Orange Mountain Music]

The Cat Empire — Live At Sydney Opera House [BMG]

Our Soundtrack Our Ads

Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement

Fox Sports Australia Finals Footy — Fox Sports Australia, 3%, Fred Leone, Scribe

Paramount+: All Fired Up — AFC Women’s Asian Cup — Hello, G Flip

Tourism WA: Walking On A Dream — Tourism WA, Empire of the Sun, West Australian Symphony Orchestra & Billy-Jo Shoveller

Toyota: Nice to Know it could. — THE HERO CORPORATION, Amyl and The Sniffers – WINNER

Uber Eats: The Man LAROI — Special, The Kid LAROI

The 40th annual ARIA awards took place at Horden Pavilion in Sydney on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. For more info, head to aria.com.au

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