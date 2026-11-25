Perth country singer-songwriter Siobhan Cotchin is set to celebrate the release of her new single, Top Shelf, with a launch show at Mojos Bar, Fremantle, on Saturday, December 12.

Local acts, including alt-rock band The Forever Party, rock singer-songwriter Abbe May and DJ Dolce Diva will join Cotchin as special guests for the launch.

Released on Friday, November 13, Top Shelf is a cheeky, sharp-witted take on modern dating, self-worth and the art of raising your standards. Blending country swagger with rock ‘n’ roll grit and pop sensibility, the song marks a new chapter for Cotchin, showcasing her lighter, more mischievous side.

“I finally realised I deserve better than settling for whoever happens to be standing in front of me,” said Cotchin. “I’m top shelf. The good stuff. The bottle you have to ask the bartender to get the little ladder for.”

Written with Francesca De Valence during BIGSOUND in Brisbane, Top Shelf began with a rant. After swapping stories about dating disasters and being ghosted, the pair had a song on their hands within a couple of hours.

The line, “I’m not taking myself off the top shelf just ’cause you can’t reach it”, summarises the song’s essence: knowing your worth is one thing, but refusing to make yourself smaller for someone else is another.

Equal parts self-deprecating and self-assured, the record pokes fun at the questionable decisions people make in the name of romance from shaving legs for a date to sacrificing a Friday night with friends for someone who barely asks you a question.

Beneath the humour, though, is a hard lesson about protecting your peace and recognising when someone simply isn’t worth the effort.

Sonically, Cotchin and producer Dylan Ollivierre drew inspiration from Miranda Lambert’s Baggage Claim and Chappell Roan’s The Giver. The result is a spirited collision of country, rock and pop featuring her band: Finn Pearson on bass, Regan Dale on drums, and Nick Gray on lead guitar, with the addition of fiddle from Daniel Drieberg and pedal steel from Ronan Nicholson.

Cotchin is a multiple WAM Award winner, including Best Country Act and the Grand Prize for WAM Song of the Year. Her festival history includes Bluesfest, Laneway Festival, BIGSOUND, SXSW Sydney, Dashville Skyline and Boyup Brook Country Music Festival.

Siobhan Cotchin launches her new single, Top Shelf, at Mojos Bar on Saturday, December 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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