Review: Laser Kiwi’s ‘Rise of the Olive’ at The Rechabite

Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive @ The Rechabite

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

8.5/10

What do Jenga, mystery muffins and a behemoth of an olive jar have in common? Very little, until New Zealand’s comedy circus power trio Laser Kiwi transform them into the wackiest show you’ll see at Fringe.

Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive opened on Wednesday to a packed house in the Rechabite Hall, and enthralled audiences with its signature brand of comedy circus abstract nonsense. Given a pair of 3D glasses and a ‘run sheet’ of the show in advance, audiences still entered totally unprepared for the wild ride of incredibly intelligent and unabashedly goofy sketch comedy, aerials, circus and, oddly, philosophy.

Brothers Degge and Zane Jarvie, joined Imogen Stone to open the show with a bafflingly titillating olive-themed entrance and a promise to the audience that nothing in the show would make any sense whatsoever. Though an initially concerning proposition (as one often used to disguise poorly made art behind the guise of ‘self-awareness’) this show was an exercise in seamlessly devised physical theatre; its endearing ‘non-sensery’ interwoven between clever transitions and sweet interactions between performers.

Without spoiling any of the beautifully strange scenes in this ‘must-be-experienced’ show, specific highlights certainly deserved mention. Stone’s exceptional aerial rope skill was a feat of strength and timing. Zane Jarvie’s head balancing skills were impressive, though more impressive for his ability to continue despite laughing through Degge and Imogen’s improvised quips and jabs during his set. Degge was a delightful presence throughout, whose grasp of situational comedy and timing made for some of the show’s most memorable moments.

As to be expected, opening night was not without its moments, and on several occasions a failed trick or missed cue presented a challenge to the trio, particularly as they performed their more dangerous and difficult acts. However, these moments were navigated with quick-witted and hilarious improvisation from all three members, demonstrating a seasoned performance instinct and willingness to be honest about the difficulty of the show.

Similarly, their moments of audience interaction throughout the show were a genuine delight, as opposed to a usually anxious and sometimes mortifying nightmare for the ‘victims.’ As they gently guided baffled volunteers through wacky and humorous situations, without forcing them into being the butt of the joke, their passion for creating genuine audience enjoyment and participation was clear.

One of the weirdest shows to grace the Perth Fringe World stage, but easily one of the best, this is NOT one to miss. With an infectious abundance of wholesome goofiness and unashamed playfulness, Laser Kiwi: Rise of the Olive is a feel good, laugh-out-loud winner!

BEC WELDON

Prev x