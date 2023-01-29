Review: ‘Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody’ at Perth Town Hall

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody at Main Hall at Perth Town Hall

Friday January 27, 2023

8.5/10

If kinky mermaids, gender-bent villains, hairy-chested queens and a tinnie-skulling guardian fairy aren’t the childhood Disney characters audiences recall, they’ll definitely be the ones they remember after a night with The Hairy Godmothers.

Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody opened on Friday to a packed house at the Perth Town Hall, bringing the company’s signature style of unabashedly barmy, yet charmingly wholesome, gender-bending goodness to this extremely amusing production. The show, currently in its fourth year on the Perth Fringe scene, was surprisingly fresh; cramming more puns, innuendos, characters and audience participation into its new 90-minute format than ever before.

The show followed the adventures of an endearingly hopeless romantic (the excellently talented Jae West) who sought their one true love, armed with a glass slipper and fed on the cliches and thinly disguised red-flags of Disney romances. Joined by Owen Merriman, the effortlessly majestic Hairy Godmother, and king of improvised silliness, they encountered hilariously unfortunate situations and predicaments with beloved characters, scored by delightful corruptions of classic Disney songs.

Audiences also encountered a plethora of memorable princesses and villains, brought to life by the company’s other incredibly talented performers. Alex Nissen enchanted with her incredible voice and comedic timing, bringing a certain classic mermaid ‘Areola’ to life, while her sister Ashley Nissen’s high energy stage presence as ‘Pan’ was a gender-bent delight. Stefan Testi delivered a sensational performance as the intimidatingly confident ‘Miss White,’ demonstrating refined audience interaction instincts, while Lux Towns’ carpet-riding ‘Jazzman’ played effectively on more nuanced ideas of catfishing and alternative masculinities. This variety in the duo’s feminine drag personas kept the show interesting and avoided any repetitiveness. It also balanced the fantastic masculine drag efforts of female cast members.

Mita Hill’s portrayal of mostly silent characters showcased her mastery of physical comedy and stage presence, delivering several notable performances throughout the show. Meanwhile, Emma Macmillian’s embodiment of ‘Strap On,’ a play on a beloved, muscle-toting, beast-hunting bad guy in a jaw-dropping finale sequence deserves its own honourable mention as her violently sexual, sheer bravado as the notorious villain was a feast for the eyes (and a talking point for therapy…!).

For a show stacked with innuendo and on a mission to corrupt every vestibule of childhood innocence in the audience (a most noble endeavour), Dizney in Drag: Once Upon a Parody was also an incredibly intelligent and well thought-out production. Its clear understanding of the nuisances in creating entertaining adult parody was evident as it delivered an enjoyable 18+ show, without slipping into the territory of lewdness or cheap adult cliches – a skill many Fringe shows this season are yet to master. Particularly for a show dealing in gender-creative storytelling, its avoidance of cheap shots and gags, and dedication to showcasing diverse roles and identities within Disney archetypes, sincerely and comedically, was masterful, and strengthened its important message about self-love and acceptance which ran throughout the narrative.

Even with the occasional character break (often at each other’s improvised tomfoolery) or slipped line, this cast brought their A-game for this 2023 season opening, with infectiously tangible excitement and enthusiasm for the show and its message. For those looking for an excuse to support excellent Perth talent this year, and have a great time doing so, this Bibbity, Bobbity, Bloody good Fringe show should be at the top of your watch list.

BEC WELDON

Prev x Next »