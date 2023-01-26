Review: A Scarlet Ritz at Volstead Lounge

A Scarlet Ritz at Jazz Room @ Volstead Lounge

Wednesday, January 25, 2022

An immersive journey through the thrills of classical and glamorous burlesque awaits audiences on this night of titillation, glamour and tease in A Scarlet Ritz.

The glamorous speakeasy-style aesthetics of Perth’s Volstead Lounge was a perfect backdrop to this entertaining selection of Perth Burlesque talent, as performers, in lieu of a stage, danced through the venue, getting up close and personal with the obviously delighted audience. Seated at high bar tables, or lounging on the 1920s era furniture, sight lines were occasionally difficult for audience members, due to the layout of the bar, however, all performers moved frequently and engaged with guests throughout the intimate venue, mitigating some of that struggle and making for a highly interactive night of tease.

Featuring eight solo performers who each presented routines that perfectly complimented the Volstead’s prohibition-era theming, A Scarlet Ritz was predominantly a showcase of classical burlesque; a foray into the tricks and techniques of more traditional enticement. Presented by the aptly named, and talented Elle Entice and the Scarlet Bell Burlesque company, it was great to see a variety of Perth talent taking to the Fringe World stage.

All artists brought captivating stage presences that exuded a passion for performance and interacted with the audience with seemingly effortless grace. Sadly, there was a sense of repetitiveness through the routines (an often-unavoidable feature of classical performance, with its fixed oeuvre of conventions), which did detract somewhat from the individual value of each routine. However, each performer undoubtedly delivered an exciting routine.

While all performers certainly delivered on the promise of decadence and glamour, several honourable mentions must go to Lacey La Minx and Mistress Mustang for their highly polished performances, navigating intricate costumes, enticing audience interaction and downright sexy choreography. Pixie Lust was also a delight, radiating both adorable and fierce energy as she delivered a beautiful routine.

Another highlight of the performances was without a doubt the costuming. One of the benefits of a show that offers an up-close and personal burlesque experience was that audience members could glimpse the intricacies and detail of each performer’s exquisite corsets, gloves and adornments. A rare treat for those accustomed to the stage-audience divide, it was a fantastic way to honour the hours of rhinestoning, fringing, sewing and embroidering that clearly went into these stunning garments.

In a Fringe World season stacked with incredible burlesque performances across the city, A Scarlet Ritz is the love letter to the exuberant romance and glitz of the 1920s and 30s, and the return to the classic roots of this beloved art form. For fans of something a little classic, and a lot sexy, this show will delight the senses.

BEC WELDON

