Review: Ty Gray’s ‘Those Who Can’t Do’ at The Stables

Ty Gray: Those Who Can’t Do at The Basement @ The Stables

Friday, January 20, 2023

9/10

Making his Perth debut, Ty Gray had the sold-out audience in tears of laughter for his Fringe stand-up show Those Who Can’t Do at The Stables.

The show’s title comes from that notorious slight on teachers by George Bernard Shaw’s “Those who can, do; those who can’t, teach,” which is fitting for Gray to play with as he is both a comedian and a recent graduate teacher. Not only does he find himself able to ‘do’ both, he is also caught playing a Jekyll & Hyde act with his students on social media as he seeks to maintain a veneer of respectability in the classroom while trying to get his comedy gig afloat, which he conveys in a series of perfectly-timed comedic observations from his lived experiences.

In addition to making deft fun of himself and his predicaments, Gray was not abashed to say what other teachers would only dare think in private, which is fitting, given Gray stated at the top of the show, “teachers will (enjoy this show) as it makes them feel better about themselves!”

It’s not all about classrooms and playgrounds however, as Gray has ‘done’ more than teach. He is able to draw on a variety of other jobs he has had in his life as a seemingly inexhaustible list of travel misadventures and over indulgences. These experiences make for highly amusing anecdotes, allowing Gray to pontificate on topics such as the health benefits of magic mushroom shakes to the pros and and cons of kipping near one’s watering hole.

Most noticeable about Gray’s performance was his ability to find humour in the intimately personal details of his life. In kinship with two of his comedic influences, Matt Okine and Becky Lucas, Gray demonstrated a tremendous sense of bravery to disregard how unflattering a story may make his character, all so that he can share the things that, while most of us will also have done, are far too afraid to share out loud in public. This allows Gray to harness the humour that exists in the gritty details of the everyday. The things that we all may have done, but would be too afraid to share.

Not one to be missed, Gray is a young comedian with a bright future and can-do attitude.

MICHAEL HOLLICK

Prev x