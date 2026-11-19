Khalid at RAC Arena

w/ Dylon Newport

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Young Dumb & Broke – if Khalid’s breakout hit doubled as a name tag, the majority of RAC Arena would’ve been slapping on the back half of that title as they filed in for the final Australian date of his It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour. (Unless, of course, you’re one of the lucky winners who found the two sets of concert tickets and merch his team had hidden around the venue in the best game of treasure hunt since your Year Three Easter egg hunt.) And considering he’s quite literally down undah, well – the shoe fits, even if the wallet doesn’t.

Representing Perth as the opening act, Dylon Newport – aka the swaggy Newport, a man for whom the word “jump” is less a verb and more a cardiac event – hails from the small country town of Dardanup, and seeing as we’re all scholars when it comes to our regional geography, we’re sure you could circle it on a map. He’s become something of a TikTok legend off this tour leg, with videos surfacing from fans who came for Khalid and left clutching a new musical obsession like an unbudgeted souvenir. Given that he was selected as a triple j Unearthed Forecast Artist, it tracks.

Newport humbled himself mid-set, telling the story of a shy kid walking onto a podcast and hoping that in five years he’d be brave enough to tour. Shake a Magic 8-Ball hard enough and sometimes the answer is just: it is decidedly so. He’s now doing exactly what he was destined to do – and doing it with all the subtlety of an Energizer Bunny who’s just discovered Red Bull, bounding across the stage, eager to amp up the crowd theatrics, and even getting a tad cheeky when he announced, “I wrote this song last night,” before launching into a cover of Jason Mraz’s I’m Yours. Points for audacity, if nothing else.

Khalid’s It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour

However, Newport’s set also kicked off what would become the biggest issue of the night: the lack of side screens. Both were switched off – most likely a cost-cutting measure, given the sparse seats dotting the lower bowl like missing teeth – which meant anyone seated further back spent the evening vibing along to the music alone, left to squint heroically or invent their own entertainment by way of phone torches. If you wanted to catch a facial expression from the stage? Bring binoculars next time. It’s a shame, because while the blackout screens lent the room an unexpectedly intimate atmosphere – shrinking the arena down to a single focal point – for a generation whose attention spans rival Newport’s time between jumps, the finer details that deserved a close-up got glossed over.

Details like how mesmerising the stage was when Khalid’s set quite literally started counting down – a giant circular dome flashing numbers like we were all about to be zapped into the space-time continuum. (Later, it would flash just his name like a jumbotron at the basketball, but for now, it was launching us into Better and 8TEEN.) During one of his mid-song chats – which felt less like an artist address and more like catching up with a mate – he joked about how, as a teenager making American Teen, he’d pictured his fans growing up with him but never accounted for a whole new generation of youngsters discovering it fresh. Time, as it turns out, is undefeated.

Khalid’s It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour

The atmosphere peaked, predictably, during lovely – his poetic duet that felt a touch quieter without Billie Eilish’s angsty counterweight – and his own Saturday Nights, two-time platinum in Australia alone (he’s clocking six in Canada, but who’s counting). If you came with both your partner and your parents, good luck explaining the dynamics of your boo knowing you better. That’s a car-ride-home conversation no one signed up for.

But once again, the absent screens reared their head. Moments where Khalid could have enthralled the seated crowd with his and his two female dancers’ moves – which were in fine form, for the record – felt reserved exclusively for the barricade faithful, the ones who’d presumably been lining up since the early hours of the morning and were now thanking their lucky stars for the best view in the house. Sometimes, though, the closeness wasn’t even needed. Songs like Eastside, his collab with Benny Blanco and Halsey, and Talk run on pure karaoke energy – that sweat-slicked, club-floor atmosphere where it doesn’t matter if you’re front row or back wall, as long as you can groove along to it.

And of course, Khalid didn’t leave anyone guessing where his feelings sat with Perth, holding up an “I ❤️ Perth” shirt that had done the rounds, signed by fans throughout the day. Perth loves him right back – we’d just like to be able to see him a little better next time. Turn the screens on, and we’ll call it even.

RACHEL FINUCANE

Photos by Banvoa

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