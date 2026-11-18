The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper at Freo. Social

w/ Michael Beach

Friday, November 13, 2026

Ed Kuepper is out on the road celebrating his 50th year in music and, as impressive as that milestone is, his achievements span much more than time.

Across five decades the Brisbane-based singer-songwriter has not only forged a lasting presence but also one of the most significant careers in Australian music. From his groundbreaking beginnings with The Saints through to subsequent ensembles such as Laughing Clowns, The Aints, Oxley Creek Playboys, along with two dozen solo albums, his genre-blending innovation has seen him consistently broaden his musical scope. Then there is his songwriting.

Along with a relentless sonic reinvention, Kuepper’s progressive guitar structure combines with a conversational lyricism to forge songs that not only avoid clichés but are driven by a melodic heart and soul. He is also never afraid to channel this innovation into his back catalogue, constantly rearranging older work to suit the current context. And, without wanting to make the evening sound predictable—as it was anything but—that’s precisely how The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper played out at Freo.Social on Friday night.

The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper

As Kuepper took to the stage backed by his four-piece ensemble, a beautiful wash of electric piano filled the room. The piano was soon joined by gentle percussive highlights, and it wasn’t long before the subtle growl of electric guitar entered the mix. As the instrumentation languidly intensified, wafts of trumpet entered the fold before Kuepper beautifully eased into the introductory verses of By the Way from his album Character Assassination.

Drawing upon songs from across Kuepper’s career, the ensemble next delved into The Aints’ back catalogue and launched into the surging You’ll Always Walk Alone, which was beautifully propelled by some blazing Tejano-inspired brass. Seated on a stool at stage left, a change of guitar presented Kuepper with the opportunity to explain how, in celebration of his 50-year career, he would be playing a lot of songs the audience would recognise, coyly adding, “I hope.”

Kuepper et al maintained the musical flurry with the ridiculously melodic La Di Doh. Another composition from his 1994 album Character Assassination, the song was virulent in its Exploding Universe orchestration. The five-piece then redirected the tone and tempo. The mellow Rainy Night was drawn out into an eerie late-night lounge ballad beautifully punctuated with muted trumpet to further the song’s smokey feel.

The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper

In a night that featured no shortage of musical highlights, another quickly surfaced in the form of the masterfully executed Miracles Are an Illusion. Originally appearing on the 2007 concept album, Jean Lee and the Yellow Dog, the song hauntingly commenced with a rumble of Kuepper’s electric guitar and a gust of bowed electric bass. As Kuepper gently strummed the fretboard of his guitar with his thumb, mallets and high hats combined with trumpet to emotively further the musical tension and tempo.

Along with Kuepper’s lauded compositions and command of the electric guitar, the other outstanding component of the night was the Exploding Universe. The faultlessly synchronised rhythm section of Mark Dawson (drums and percussion) and Peter Oxley (bass) were sublime, as were Alister Spence on keyboards and Eamon Dilworth on trumpet. The ensemble was as eloquent as they were compelling in delivering the career-spanning selection of Kuepper’s work. There was no better example of that than across the title track of Kuepper’s 1985 album, Electrical Storm.

Delivered with a perfect measure of angst and intensity, the song’s atmospheric wall of sound had you right there with bags packed, deciding whether to run as the squall converged. The Laughing Clowns’ Sometimes (I Can’t Live With Anyone) was as alluring as it was full of bravado, while the crescendoing Collapse Board from Kuepper’s 2025 album with Jim White, After the Flood, was as brooding and inflicting as it was hauntingly beautiful.

The Exploding Universe of Ed Kuepper

The musical superlatives continued when Kuepper revisited the 1990s in what was ultimately a sonic rollercoaster. Little Fiddle (And The Ghost of Xmas Past) rollicked along in low-end temper, while the contemplative and ethereal Messin’ Pt. II pulled the tempo back once more before seductively ebbing and flowing before Eternally Yours upped the gusto again.

Real to Me, another composition drawn from Kuepper’s album, Jean Lee and the Yellow Dog, was arguably the pinnacle of the night’s performance. The album was a collaboration with his wife, artist and photographer, Judi Dransfield, about the last woman to be hung in Australia. The song was a testament to the power and poignancy of restraint, with the underlaying accompaniment allowing Kuepper’s vocal delivery to inflictingly carry the song.

All of These Things not only suitably represented Kuepper’s 1996 neo-ambient masterpiece, Frontierland, but also opened the door to Also Sprach the King of Euro-Disco and The Way I Made You Feel, which closed out the set—two of Kuepper’s most evocative compositions that, each in their own way, have become icons of Australian songwriting. While the former ingeniously played off the philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche, the later conjured emotional chaos within suburban domesticity.

The collective duly heeded the calls from the sizable Freo.Social audience, returning to the stage for King of Vice before bringing them into the fold with Everything I’ve Got Belongs to You. Kuepper explained how the first time he played the song was in West Berlin, the night before the wall came down, and how it was greeted by a sea of cigarette lighters and a crowd choir. The Fremantle audience duly chimed in with the contemporary equivalent—illuminated cell phones—and a vocal gusto to match.

Michael Beach

Opening the night was Melbourne-based Michael Beach, who visited Perth earlier this year in support of Tropical Fuck Storm (TFS) at The Rechabite. His frenetic solo performance saw the erstwhile Californian shifting between electric guitar and piano while projecting a gravelly vocal delivery, enhanced by two years of constant touring. Drawn from his album, Gravity/Repulsion, I Never Had Enough Time with You was an inflicting ode to long lost friends.

I’m Gonna Need Ya came from Beach’s fifth studio album, Big Black Plume, released in 2025, an eccentric album that featured Dirty Three guitarist Mick Turner and Lloyd Swanton, bassist with The Necks. In 2026 the pair also contributed to Beach’s Live at Phoenix Central Park, an album beautifully recorded live at the famed inner Sydney performing arts centre. Beach then delivered a gorgeous solo rendition of British folk-rock legend Richard Thompson’s The Calvary Cross, drawn from that album.

Having seen Thompson perform the song at the Lobero Theatre in California during the British icon’s own career-spanning retrospective, The Calvary Cross was an exquisite and much-appreciated inclusion within Beach’s set. The Melbournian plaintively closed out his set with a trip to the American Midwest for another composition from Gravity/Repulsion, the esoteric narrative piano ballad, Feddie Dreams of Mars.

BRETT LEIGH DICKS

Photos by Muhammad Imran

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