Dermot Kennedy at Kings Park

w/ Any Young Mechanic, Anna Schneider

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy—aka the guy with a Guinness in one hand (no, literally: he made history in 2023 as the first artist to perform live on the Guinness Storehouse rooftop in Dublin) and a poetry book in the other—kicking off The Weight of the Woods Australia tour at Kings Park on Saturday night was almost too on the nose considering this was, quite literally, a bush doof. For the cultured among us who are more Shakespearean than Urban Dictionary in their poetic sensibilities, that’s a party in the bush or woods—in this case, dealer’s choice on shrubbery.

Now, for those of you who don’t treat Stan Twitter like the six o’clock news: on October 4 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Kennedy was forced to stop his set mid-show and pull the plug entirely—voice gone, show over, remaining dates postponed, do not pass go. Whether he’d survive Perth’s evening affairs with his vocal cords intact was the million-dollar question—but we’re going to be absolutely insufferable about it and leave you hanging on that cliffhanger while we segue into the night’s two openers. Cue the game show music. Chew your nails. We’ll wait.

Dermot Kennedy

First up was Anna Schneider, who is probably the best yodeller in the game but would rather be the first to tell you she lives in a shared house—and we don’t mean in a rattle-it-off-as-a-fun-fact sort of way; she’s got a song about it, naturally. Nestled between the covers—Elvis’ Crying in the Chapel and Chris Isaak’s Wicked Games—that bookended her setlist sat a track that did exactly what it said on the tin: In a Shared House. She battled pedal malfunctions, and when you’re the first act up, you just know the crowd’s still half-chatting and doom-scrolling, but none of that mattered—her voice was absolutely ethereal.

That said, the next act up, five-star and five-member outfit Any Young Mechanic, ran away with the crowd engagement trophy, mostly because they name-dropped Channing Tatum as a celebrity crush, and honestly, try to argue with that. We’ll wait again. Between Luka Kilgariff-Johnson practically drowning in a cello banjo the size of a small kayak and violinist Thea Martin showing up looking like Taylor Swift’s folklore era got the funeral treatment—cloaked head to toe in bohemian black—the band was equal parts hilarious and genuinely, unexpectedly good. And we stress unexpectedly because their album is called The Modern Shoe is Ruining the Foot, which, while arguably true, isn’t the first title you’d slap on a 12-track record. They boasted it was available on vinyl halfway through the set, so anyone not guarding their barricade spot on the deck—there was quite literally a pond below, as a young boy can attest since he snuck his head over to try and spot a fish—could wander over to their merch booth and grab a copy.

Dermot Kennedy

If there’s anything we learned quickly about Dermot Kennedy upon him starting his set, it’s that he’s all about the Irish goodbye—and we mean the song equivalent, where you’d think that one of the top three tracks he’s arguably most known for would’ve slipped neatly into the back end of the performance. Yes, we’re looking at you, Outnumbered. But nope—it was third cab off the rank. Truly spotlighted in all of its poetic beauty, with bright red lights bouncing off the side of the stage before bleeding into a track that most of the crowd were already willing into existence: An Evening I Will Not Forget. Kennedy’s visuals were minimal; he didn’t name each band member by name, but the man is a born storyteller—slipping a small monologue into the lead-up of every song like he’s warming up a campfire before handing you the marshmallow. He even played a voice note from his mum reading a birthday card between After Rain and Happiness; usually, in other arenas, this is the moment he’s trekking between the main stage and b-stage, but seeing as there was only one stage for the evening, the lights simply dimmed, giving his mother the floor.

Released as a non-album single because it’s just that untouchable, Let Me In was another emotional gut-punch of the night—the kind where you don’t need an hour with your therapist; you just let the music do the heavy lifting. It’s about those moments where you want to bang on the door of your desired reality because you can feel the drift widening between where you are and where you want to be, but like those lanterns he sings about, Kennedy is the amber flicker of hope that lets you believe that someday you might get there—because sometimes keeping the hope alive is the hardest part.

Dermot Kennedy

He justified that he doesn’t usually ask the crowd for things—not that they wouldn’t do most things short of a kidney donation—but during The Weight of the Woods, a touching track about his Irish roots, he asked every person in the crowd to light up the place in green with a piece of paper over their phone cameras. Who needs fan projects when the artist himself will curate one for you? Back to the Irish goodbye business: what you’ll also learn about Kennedy is that he isn’t one for an encore. He doesn’t fake a goodbye and waltz back out—he just leaves you in the lurch, standing there hoping there’s more. So after Funeral, the lead single of this era, buried itself into the night, fans were left hovering around, wondering if something else was coming. It didn’t. He’d quite literally hosted a funeral for the encore.

Overall, Kennedy is like a slam poet trapped inside a singer’s body—his raspiness throws a spotlight on the kind of lines that deserve to be immortalised—but don’t expect him to come with any bells and whistles, because there won’t be any. He doesn’t need them.

RACHEL FINUCANE

Photos by Sam Mead

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