Pollen Festival at Port Beach Brewery

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Port Beach Brewery came alive with a day of indie rock, surf-inspired sounds and an energetic crowd as Pollen Festival returned to Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle on Saturday.

Featuring a lineup of local Perth talent alongside some of Australia’s most loved indie rock acts, the festival brought together Rodney Starfish, Spici Water, Adam Newling, Letters To Lions and headline act Skegss for an afternoon of live music by the coast.

Perth’s own Rodney Starfish kicked things off, bringing their surf-inspired indie rock sound to the stage. Made up of long-time friends Luke, Isaac, Krystian and Zac, the four-piece have continued to establish themselves within Perth’s music scene and their popular tracks Across the Sea and Score set the tone for the afternoon.

Fellow Perth indie rock outfit Spici Water followed, continuing the local talent showcase. Having steadily grown their following since forming in 2017, the band delivered one of the set’s highlights with Drunk Texts, which showed why they have become such a local favourite.

Adam Newling brought a different sound to the festival, blending grungy alternative rock with country-folk storytelling. With a sound reminiscent of Zach Bryan, Newling’s raw vocals and heartfelt songwriting offered a change of pace with fan favourites like Blackbird and Sweetness bringing a more stripped-back, country-inspired feel to the afternoon.

One of the afternoon’s most anticipated performances came from Sydney indie rock outfit Letters To Lions, who made their return to the stage following a seven-year hiatus. Having originally formed in 2015, the band reunited in 2024 and received an overwhelming response from fans, both old and new.

The reunion was clearly something the band appreciated, with members acknowledging the surreal feeling of being back on stage after so much time apart. Mixing humour with genuine appreciation for the crowd, the group brought plenty of personality to their performance.

Their set balanced newer material, including 2024 releases My Hair Is a Little Bit on Fire and Mushrooms, with older favourites Hourglass and Concrete Jungle. Malvern Star was a particular highlight, with its infectious energy getting the crowd moving. The band’s gritty call-and-response moments also gave the audience an opportunity to become part of the performance, creating an atmosphere that carried throughout the set.

By the time headline act Skegss (pictured) took to the stage, the crowd was ready for things to get a little louder.

Opening with Valhalla, the NSW trio wasted little time getting the crowd moving, following with Spring Has Sprung and Under the Thunder. Their live sound was impressively close to their recorded tracks, delivering the familiar guitar-driven sound that has made them such a popular Australian indie rock act.

However, it was the crowd that became one of the biggest highlights of the performance. The mosh pit quickly erupted, with concertgoers crowd surfing, jumping on shoulders, attempting backflips and throwing themselves into the chaos. At one point, a large section of the crowd dropped to the ground and began pretending to row a boat together, creating one of the more unexpected moments of the afternoon.

While the trio kept audience banter relatively minimal, their music did most of the talking. Their set ran for approximately 45 minutes and wrapped up around 10 minutes earlier than expected, but the energy in the crowd never wavered. Closing with Up in the Clouds, the band left the crowd with one final singalong.

Port Beach Brewery proved to be an ideal setting for the festival. The open-air venue, with its balcony wrapping around the mosh pit, offered something for everyone. Those wanting to be right in the middle of the action could throw themselves into the general admission crowd, while others could enjoy the performances from above, watching the chaos unfold from the comfort of a table.

With a mix of emerging Perth talent, a long-awaited band reunion and a lively headline performance, Pollen delivered an afternoon that celebrated the best of Australia’s indie rock scene. From the first local acts to the final moments of Skegss’ set, the festival offered a little something for every kind of live music fan.

MOLLY ELLIOT

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