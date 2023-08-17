Review: Consentium at Lynott’s Lounge

Consentium at Lynott’s Lounge

w/ Illyria, Primrose Path, Daniel Wiggins Group

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Following a meticulous two-year process of writing, rehearsal, and recording, Consentium, a progressive metal ensemble hailing from Perth, proudly introduced their highly anticipated debut EP Echoes from the Shred Factory, now available across various streaming platforms. In commemoration of this milestone, the quartet orchestrated a live performance on Saturday, August 12, at Lynott’s Lounge. The event saw them sharing the stage with pre-eminent heavy and progressive acts from Perth, including Daniel Wiggins Group, Primrose Path, and Illyria. Commensurate with the significance of the event, the opening act, Daniel Wiggins Group, delivered a performance marked by technical mastery, infectious grooves, resonant basslines, and impeccable percussion. The ensuing prog-infused rock fusion journey held the audience captive, particularly those early attendees who revelled in a set that subtly evoked the influences of Porcupine Tree and Muse. Noteworthy was the band’s dedication, especially guitarist virtuoso Daniel, who chose to grace the stage on his birthday, amplifying the celebratory ambiance of the night. Recent social media activity alludes to a new phase of live performances, as the trio released fresh music in the past week. Fans of progressive rock will be gearing up to see DWG on stage in the not-too-distant future.

Primrose Path - photo by Joseph Varley

Fresh from their recent release of a cinematic music video, Primrose Path graced the stage with a performance that seamlessly blended melody and intensity. The band showcased their adeptness with new technological enhancements, allowing for the incorporation of intricate sound design and layered backing vocals into their live show. Attendees were treated to the distinctive Primrose Path sound that defines the band. As the set progressed, the mix settled, highlighted by the track Obstruct which revealed a heightened depth of talent. Frontwoman Lindsay Rose's vocals soared to Florence Welch-esque heights, harmonising with the forceful interplay of guitars and bass, while drummer James Handebeaux delivered an astounding drum solo and overall performance. The progressive aspects of Primrose Path’s music came to the forefront, particularly in more harmonically accessible tracks like Ignore. Devotees of this local treasure can eagerly anticipate upcoming performances scheduled for September and October.

Illyria - photo by Pete Gardener

Illyria then commanded the airwaves with a performance that deftly balanced elements of chaos and intensity with moments of delicacy and transcendence. Despite experiencing significant line-up changes over the years, the band's performance was exceptionally structured and professional. Their set featured newly crafted unreleased songs, showcasing a resilience and adaptability. Illyria's post-black metal style adheres to genre conventions while allowing for the inclusion of captivating melodic passages. Such a profound sonic impact was achieved through powerful blast-beats by percussionist Cam Stone-Griffin and the high-pitched vocalisations of singer/guitarist Ilija Stajić, while the trio of lead guitarist Harry Prosser, bassist Jeffrey Anderson, and rhythm guitarist Andre Avila provided a progressive foundation that exhibited the band's ability to be in touch with their sensitive side. The interplay between clean vocals in Wilderness and the ethereal allure of The Second Day of Spring introduced moments of contrast within the set's intensity, culminating in the explosive God of Chaos. Notably, Illyria's incorporation of three guitars in both live performances and recordings is a sight and sound to be experienced firsthand. Additionally, the band's strategic use of mesmerising sound design between songs was a refreshing touch. As the night progressed, the celebratory atmosphere peaked, with some audience members enthusiastically dancing in sync with Illyria’s music, reflecting a harmonious convergence reminiscent of Kuu Kuu Harajuku's super-kawaii aesthetic!

Consentium - photo by Joseph Varley

The evening's line-up comprised distinct and diverse bands, each occupying its own niche, and the strategic sequencing of their performances was a testament to Consentium's adeptness in curating the show. A meticulously crafted atmosphere of celebration was thoughtfully built, leading up to the climax with Consentium's headlining act. The band's remarkable technical prowess and adeptness in crafting compelling neo-classical progressive metal compositions were evident from the outset. They commenced their set with a fitting introduction, then launching seamlessly into the opening track, Kevin, from the EP the band were launching, Echoes from the Shred Factory. This track showcased intricate offbeat and distorted sections, adorned with dynamic guitar solos and commanding rhythms. Continuing their performance seamlessly, the band transitioned into NSS, enveloping the audience with galloping riffs on the top strings. The skilful drumming of Brady Thackrah signalled a directional shift, propelling the music into a heavier section that resonated with the crowd, as long locks, baldilocks and everything in between bounced in sync before enthralling guitar solos kicked in.

Consentium - photo by Joseph Varley