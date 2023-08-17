Review: The Floors, New Nausea and Grunge Barbie at Mojos

The Floors, New Nausea and Grunge Barbie at Mojos

Friday, August 11, 2023

It was Friday and we had Friday on our mind. And how sweet it was to be able to roll into Mojos and dive into a veritable gumbo of musical styles and attitudes overseen by the inimitable Bee Rizzi on the decks and the opening clash n’ clang of Grunge Barbie.

They used the word hybrid often when describing their oeuvre and it does stick. Not quite punk, not quite hip hop, not quite grunge yet also all of them both separately and together, Grunge Barbie lit up that dark stage with tension and intensity. Shinead Ruby’s vocals are alluring doctrines that hit between spoken rap and punk snarl. Keira Alice Owen (New Talk) offers up passionate backing vocals and her walking basslines complement/complicate drummer Germaine Jones’ on-point beats. Grunge Barbie supported Sleaford Mods on one occasion and clearly the headliners were in very good company indeed.

New Nausea have many if not all of the feels. Singer/guitarist Albert Pritchard rocked a tasteful beanie and Body Type t-shirt combo and elicited affability when he wasn’t summoning something somewhere between Liddiard and Salmon. There’s a lovely uplifting soulfulness about New Nausea’s alt-country leanings, but the band also has echoes of Television (the band, not the appliance) and make plenty of room for the louds the quiets and the moments to riot.

Special mention should go to drummer GUM aka Jay Watson (Pond, Tame Impala) who filled in with razor-sharp fills. Pritchard, meanwhile, graciously stepped aside from his microphone when the duty manager jumped onstage and stopped proceedings to kick out a couple at the bar (fortunately no one’s parents were called). He then proceeded to give away copies of the band’s Fountain Of Struth album. ‘It seems insulting to sell them!’ he yelled as he handed out the CDs. Told you he was affable.