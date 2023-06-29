Review: Beddy Rays at Rosemount Hotel

Beddy Rays at Rosemount Hotel

w/ South Summit, Betty Taylor

Saturday, June 24, 2023 On Saturday night Rosemount Hotel was immersed in an electrifying atmosphere as Beddy Rays took the stage on their national Tour De Frothy. With their undeniable musicianship complemented by their larrikin stage presence, this Australian indie-rock powerhouse delivered a performance that solidified their status as a band destined for big things. The night began with the infectious hooks of opening acts South Summit and Betty Taylor, setting the scene for an epic evening of live music. Then, as the clock struck 10.30pm, Beddy Rays made their entrance, walking out to the iconic sound of the Channel 9 Cricket theme. The familiar tune conjured rapturous applause from the audience, evoking a wave of excitement and nostalgia that reverberated throughout the venue.

South Summit

Beddy Rays kicked off their set with a thunderous rendition of Milk, instantly grabbing the crowd's attention and setting the bar high for the sonic spectacle to follow. Charismatic frontman Jackson “Jacko" van Issum's impassioned vocals soared above the pulsating instrumentation and never missed the mark during fan favourites Better Weather, Rhythms, and underrated banger, Ashtray. A poignant moment unfolded when Jacko dedicated Brin’s Song to his late sister, imbuing the performance with a heartfelt tribute. His emotionally charged delivery resonated deeply with the audience, creating a powerful connection that transcended the confines of the venue. As the song reached its poignant conclusion, Jacko implored the crowd to make as much noise as possible, a gesture to ensure his sister could hear their love and support from beyond. The venue erupted in a resounding roar, a unified expression of love and solidarity, in one of the most touching moments you're ever likely to experience at a gig. It was during the performance of Sobercoaster that the night reached its pinnacle with the crowd eagerly joining in for a rousing sing-along. As the infectious chorus filled the air, the first real mosh pit of the night opened up, unleashing an extra level of energy in the venue.

Beddy Rays