Review: Hockey Dad + Ruby Fields at Metropolis Fremantle

Hockey Dad + Ruby Fields at Metropolis Fremantle

w/ Dear Seattle

Friday, June 30, 2023 Hockey Dad and Ruby Fields brought their national Hockey Fields tour to Metropolis Fremantle last Friday, resulting in an exhilarating night of Australian indie rock. The extremely talented Dear Seattle kicked off the night and wasted no time in setting the tone for the evening. The band burst onto the stage with an explosive energy that instantly grabbed the attention of everyone in the venue. Their infectious melodies, powerful vocals, and anthemic hooks had the crowd bouncing and singing along to fan favourites The Meadows, The Special Two and Daytime TV. Dear Seattle’s seamless blend of indie and alternative rock, delivered with heartfelt authenticity, served as the perfect catalyst for the night ahead.

Dear Seattle

As Ruby Fields took to the stage, it was clear that she possessed a magnetic stage presence beyond her years. With her raw talent and unwavering charisma, she effortlessly commanded the attention of the audience. Fields unleashed a whirlwind of emotion through her captivating vocals, which somehow sound even better live. Her setlist was a carefully curated collection of personal and relatable songs that resonated deeply with fans. Tracks like I Want, P-Plates, and Ritalin showcased her ability to blend gritty garage rock with introspective storytelling. Fields showcased two exciting unreleased songs during her set, before hilariously stating, “Here's a song you actually want to hear." This statement served as a transition into Dinosaurs, which evoked the loudest and most impassioned sing-along of the entire evening. Fields transcended expectations during her set and made it clear to everybody why she has had such a meteoric rise over the past few years.

Ruby Fields

Hockey Dad hit the stage next and had a large act to follow. Without hesitation, they launched into a blistering set of surf-rock-infused punk anthems, setting the stage ablaze. Thunderous drums and raucous guitar riffs reaffirmed Hockey Dad's position as one of Australia's premiere live acts. The crowd enjoyed every moment of the set, responding with a frenzy of moshing and crowd-surfing throughout the hour. Standout hits like I Wanna Be Everybody and Seaweed incited an enraptured response, with the crowd singing along to every word. Join the Club was another high point of the set that had everybody in attendance screaming the catchy hook back at vocalist Zach Stephenson. The most memorable moment of the set was when Ruby Fields and Dear Seattle joined Hockey Dad back on stage for a raucous rendition of Sweet Release, igniting the biggest mosh pit of the entire night.

Hockey Dad