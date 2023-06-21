Review: Voyager at Magnet House

Voyager at Magnet House

w/ Psychonaut

Saturday, June 17, 2023 From their unforgettable rise through the Eurovision Song Contest to their weather-interrupted performance on WA Day, culminating in an explosive homecoming show at Magnet House, Voyager's rise to stardom has been nothing short of incredible. From the moment Voyager burst onto the scene in the early 2000s, they defied all genre norms, challenging boundaries and regulations with their unique blend of pop, keytar solos, and uplifting energy. They effortlessly brought a positive and refreshing twist to the world of heavy music, which often veers towards the darker side. With their genre-transfiguring style, combining elements of new-romantic vocals, 80s-infused vibes, technical yet melodic guitar work, groovy bass lines, and bombastic drumming, Voyager have become a force to be reckoned with in the metal realm. Voyager's journey to Eurovision has been defined by unwavering passion, relentless determination, and resolute perseverance. Since Australia's entry in 2015, the band has set their sights on representing their nation on the esteemed Eurovision Song Contest stage. Their steadfast dedication yielded notable achievements with their submissions of Runaway in 2019 and Dreamer in 2022. However, it was their 2023 progressive pop metal masterpiece, Promise, that catapulted them into the global spotlight. The unforgettable moment of their exhilarating semi-final victory, where they garnered the highest amount of public votes, which then bore fruit with an impressive top 10 placement on Grand Final night, will forever be etched in the annals of international music history. As Voyager's new synth-metal anthem captured the hearts and minds of more Australians, the band embarked on an eagerly anticipated headline tour across the country. While shows in Sydney and Canberra remain on the horizon, all eyes were fixed on their eagerly awaited homecoming performance at Magnet House. Originally slated for the Rosemount Hotel, the overwhelming demand swiftly prompted a capacity upgrade and venue change. In a remarkable feat, the additional tickets were snapped up within a mere nine minutes, as fans eagerly gathered to bear witness to this momentous occasion. The diverse audience encompassed diehard Voyager enthusiasts spanning back to the early 2000s, enthusiastic recruits who joined the journey along the way, EuroClub Perth devotees who embraced the band since their Eurovision submissions, and recent followers captivated by Voyager's widespread media exposure throughout their most recent Eurovision odyssey.

Kicking off the night was the high-octane set of Psychonaut, treating the audience to their movie-themed power speed thrash death rock metal extravaganza. Frontman Mark De Vattimo, accompanied by his chargers, delivered a set filled with driving guitars, energetic vocals, thunderous percussion, and aptly placed Star Wars quotes. The crowd responded with enthusiasm, particularly to The Planet of the Apes and Thrash Metal Zombies, moving to the beat and imitating the falsetto-attack from De Vattimo and bassist Simon Hallett. Seb Giorgi's drum rolls and percussive prowess added the final touches to an impressive performance. Amidst self-deprecating humour and a plea to support the band's merchandise sales, Psychonaut wrapped up their set with the imperial death march-fuelled Darklord. The crowd enthusiastically joined in, chanting the lyrics, “Darklord! Darklord! Darklord of the Sith! Evil! Evil! Evil you are with!" It was the perfect ending to an energetic and captivating set, leaving newcomers impressed and eager to catch Psychonaut again. As the crowd buzzed with anticipation, Voyager drummer Ashley Doodkorte took centre stage, mesmerising everyone with a sublime percussive intro. The LED bar lights surrounding him flashed in sync with his deft blows, creating an electrifying atmosphere reminiscent of their WA Day performance at Burswood Park. The rest of the band joined Ash, pumping up the crowd as they launched into Hyperventilating. The audience instantly engaged, singing along, dancing, and headbanging to the infectious energy. The next song, Misery Is Only Company, enthralled the audience with its haunting introduction, followed by powerful snare work. Lead singer and keytarist, Danny Estrin, delivered an irresistible vocal chorus, further intensifying the song's emotional impact. The journey then took a nostalgic turn to 2011 with the performance of Momentary Relapse of Pain, prompting the crowd to join in a resounding chorus, singing passionately, “I feel so empty with the things that I have gained…" An exceptional keytar solo further showcased the band’s overall musical prowess to newcomers unfamiliar with Voyager’s discography.

Danny then shifted the conversation towards the band's encounters with Perth locals ever since their second place in 2022’s Eurovision ‘Australia Decides’. A facetious proclamation of “Oi, fucken Slayer!" was thrown in, but “You were bloody robbed!" was a much more accurate quote. Those words echoed through the Magnet House air like our national anthem. It was a beautiful moment to learn about the passion and support from parochial Perth locals, standing firmly behind the band. While connecting with the audience, Danny expressed gratitude, acknowledging the joy of being back home in Perth and the overwhelming support that led to sold-out shows across Australia. Reflecting on the band's journey, he emphasised that the current line-up of Voyager is the strongest and most cohesive they've ever had, standing the test of time for a remarkable 12 years. Together, they've embarked on a musical odyssey, releasing acclaimed albums such as The Meaning of I, V, Ghost Mile, and Colours in the Sun. Injecting a touch of humour, bassist and backup vocalist Alex Canion playfully remarked on the positive job security they've enjoyed with this solid line-up. Laughter rippled through the crowd, underscoring the camaraderie within the band. Danny, ever the showman, reached for a pair of outlandish LED glasses that almost completely obscured his vision. Though the glasses proved to be quite the distraction, causing him to momentarily miss his cue, they added an entertaining and futuristic flavour to the backend of Voyager’s set. While flowing with a theme of Eurovision submissions, the band then performed a poignant rendition of Runaway, evoking moments of introspection among the audience. Danny's mastery of the keytar elevated the impassioned anthem, his solo weaving in soul-stirring melodies that resonated throughout the venue. The contrast between these contemplative moments and the band's energetic presence created a dynamic experience that engaged the hearts of all in attendance.

As the electrifying sounds of Brightstar filled the air, the iconic Magnet House came alive, with its mesmerising tessellating triangular lighting dancing above the band and the engrossed audience. For those unacquainted with this stunning spectacle, watch the official video for Dreamer to witness its enchanting visual display. One aspect that truly sets Voyager apart and highlights their professionalism is Danny's remarkable storytelling prowess between songs. His engaging narratives, accompanied by synth-sational interludes on a meticulously crafted backing track, seamlessly fill the gaps during tuning breaks. With the energetic arrival of Submarine, Danny wielded the trident he famously used as ‘King Neptune’ in the comical official music video. Scorching solos from both Scott and Simone resulted in many horned salutes from those up against the barricade, while Alex showcased his remarkable skills, culminating in a dynamic, Devin Townsend-styled pitched scream vocal that prompted the crowd to eagerly sing along: “I'm coming up for air!" During a brief technical hiccup, the band's long-time sound engineer, close friend and occasional on-screen cameo, Aidan Barton, swiftly intervened to assist Ash with fixing an erroneous kick drum mic. This temporary interruption gave Danny, Scott, and Alex an opportunity to exchange playful banter, indulging in light-hearted cover band jokes. In a playful nod to the moment, Scott embarked on his best rendition of Oasis – Wonderwall, given the E-Std tuning sitting above the bottom A string.

The night’s anticipation reached its peak as the band seamlessly transitioned into their ground-breaking Eurovision 2023 hit, Promise, to roars of appreciation. In an awe-inspiring spectacle, Magnet House transformed into M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (minus a 1988 Toyota MR2), and the entire audience became a pulsating sea of heaving bodies, moving in perfect synchronisation. The mosh pit transformed into a frenzy of ecstasy, limbs flailing and voices singing “Ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh, ah-oh-oh-oh” in rhythmic and melodic unity. The climactic moment was intensified as a spectacular explosion of confetti engulfed the venue, marking the pinnacle of the night's entertainment. With undeniable hometown pride, this performance of Promise became a euphoric moment that will undoubtedly go down in history as one of Australia's and Perth's most celebrated musical moments. Seizing the opportunity, Danny extended a warm welcome to those in the audience who were new to Voyager and unfamiliar with heavy music. He shared anecdotes from recent conversations on the campaign trail, where individuals from outside the metal community expressed their pleasant surprise and newfound appreciation for the band's music, exclaiming, “This is metal? This is fucking great! I like metal now! I like this!" Danny emphasised the positive impact of metal on mental health, highlighting its cathartic and empowering nature. In his characteristic engaging and reverent manner, Danny embraced the opportunity to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all music enthusiasts, bridging gaps and promoting the transformative power of heavy music.

As the topic of Eurovision lingered in the air, a spirited section of the audience began chanting the catchy chorus of Käärijä's Cha Cha Cha. The band couldn't resist but engage in some playful banter, jokingly remarking, “Oh, you want us to play the song that should have won Eurovision 2023?" In a seamless transition, Danny swiftly launched into “Pidän kaksin käsin kiinni juomista niinku," accompanied by a heavier and truncated rendition of the pop-come-goth-club track. The crowd enthusiastically joined in, belting out the infectious “Cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, cha, ei!" Amid soaring energy levels, Voyager launched into The Meaning of I, a headbanger-friendly track known for its groovy composition. The infectious riffs ignited an exhilarating enthusiasm, resulting in a synchronised rhythmic bouncing of heads, a captivating spectacle of flowing locks, baldilocks, and everything in between, both on the stage and among the crowd. It was followed by Lost, featuring an incredible solo performance from Simone. A beloved addition to Voyager's setlist over the years has been their cover of Darude's Sandstorm, seamlessly integrated into Lost. The newcomers in the audience embraced the cover with unabated vigour, dancing as if transported back to the vibrant year of 2000. In true symbolism, the penultimate song of the set was Ascension, a fitting representation of Voyager's current trajectory as their star continues to rise exponentially since their introduction to the global stage on May 10, 2023. The crowd erupted in excitement, with exuberant crowd surfers propelled towards the barricades by the enthusiastic mosh pit. To conclude the show, Voyager paid tribute to the opening act Psychonaut by inviting Mark De Vattimo back to the stage to perform a song he had helped write – a crowd favourite, White Shadow. This poignant moment held special significance, as Mark had previously been a member of Voyager, handling guitar duties from 2000 to 2008. It's worth noting that Simone and Alex also enjoyed stints in Psychonaut between 2005 and 2008, while Danny had contributed his keyboard skills in 2002. As the closing notes resonated, a sense of musical kinship enveloped the venue, providing a fitting finale to an extraordinary night of heavy music.

With heartfelt appreciation, Voyager gathered at the centre of the stage, their presence commanding attention. They gracefully took their final bows, expressing profound gratitude to the besotted audience who had embraced their music with unwavering enthusiasm. The band's genuine words of thanks resonated through the venue, a testament to the profound connection forged between performers and fans. As they exited stage left, a sense of bittersweet fulfilment lingered in the air, signalling the end of a truly unforgettable performance. Beyond the electrifying performances that graced the stage, the significance of Voyager's homecoming tour and their previous WA Day appearance thirteen days earlier extended far beyond the music itself. These moments held a profound meaning for the band as they warmly embraced the chance to reconnect with cherished faces in their beloved hometown. Amidst the exhilarating energy of the crowd, Voyager found solace in the company of family members, childhood friends, and the comrades who once shared the stage alongside them. These unbreakable bonds, forged through the ebb and flow of life's journey, were now revitalised, bringing a renewed sense of unity and shared experiences. As the music filled the air, the power of connection became abundantly apparent, reminding everyone present of the enduring impact of shared memories and the beauty of returning to one's roots. As Voyager's star continues to ascend, one might ponder if this signals a resurgence of heavy music in the ears of mainstream listeners. Before hip-hop dominated the charts, the 1990s witnessed the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Limp Bizkit, and KoRn making waves on commercial radio, followed by heavy-hitting songs from Linkin Park, System of a Down and Papa Roach in the early 2000s. One could even argue that Voyager's music is more accessible, sophisticated and refined than any of these aforementioned bands. With their unique blend of pop masquerading as metal, or metal masquerading as pop, Voyager's success could serve as a model for other acts to follow, potentially sparking a resurgence of heavy music within the ears of mainstream music fans worldwide.

