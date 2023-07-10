Review: An Evening Without Kate Bush at Downstairs at the Maj

An Evening Without Kate Bush at Downstairs at the Maj

Saturday, July 1, 2023

“Yes, this show is interactive!"

Part homage and part parody, An Evening Without Kate Bush delivered two explosive performances in reverence to the titular artist.

Performed entirely by pint-sized powerhouse Sarah-Louise Young, this cultish cabaret nicely straddled the line between comedy spectacle and moving tribute, without quite settling on either.

An acclaimed veteran of Edinburgh Fringe with an assortment of original shows, Young is the perfect Bush impersonator due to an obvious love of the source material. Even as she made us LOL, we were also learning: whether it was all those perfectly ridiculous dance moves, how old the author was when certain songs were written, or relaying stories about Bush’s mime teacher Lindsay Kemp (David Bowie was also a student).