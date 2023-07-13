Review: ‘All Shook Up’ at Crown Theatre

All Shook Up at Crown Theatre

Saturday, July 8, 2023 7/10 All Shook Up shimmied to Crown Theatre this week with HAMA Productions. The storyline of this Elvis-inspired jukebox musical is straight out of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Chad (played by John Berry), a renegade roustabout, rides into small-town USA in 1955, sending libidos flying and the uptight mayor’s (Taneel Van Zyl) rage soaring. One besotted girl, Natalie (Mia Simonette), disguises herself as Ed to hang out with the charming roustabout, much to the dismay of the town nerd Dean (Joshua Firman) who longs for Natalie. Chad sends Ed to woo the blonde bombshell museum curator (Emma Haines) with a Shakespearean sonnet (provided by Dean), but of course, the curator falls for Ed. Throw in another four mistaken identities, unrequited love, and a Mayor intent on stopping the scourge of Rock and Roll, and mayhem ensues.

From the opening curtain to intermission, this show is a hit. The ensemble shines in big dance numbers, the audience chuckles at cheesy moments like Chad caressing the broken jukebox back to life, the mixed-up love story plot is assembled, and there are some nods to the Elvis the Pelvis myth as townswomen faint at Chad’s swivelling hips. However, all of the above happens in the entertaining first act. After intermission, the second act drags slowly towards its formulaic finale. The plot is predictable, the jokes get stale, and the songs get dreary. While the first act has high-energy Elvis rock numbers like Jailhouse Rock and C’mon Everybody, the second act is all slow love ballads. However, commendations for the lovely Pride moment in Act Two, embracing all love choices. The standout performer was bartender Sylvia, by Paula Parore, with a sassy attitude and powerful voice. Unfortunately, the two leads didn’t quite deliver. John Berry as Chad had excellent dance moves and charisma, but average vocals. Whereas Mia Simonette as Natalie had lovely vocals but didn’t quite deliver the character.