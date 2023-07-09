Review: ‘We Will Rock You’ at Regal Theatre

We Will Rock You at Regal Theatre

Friday, July 7, 2023 9/10 The biggest show to ever rock the Regal, We Will Rock You has roared back into Perth on its Harley Davidson to honour the unbeatable majesty of Queen. Pairing the hilarious scriptwriter Ben Elton with a catalogue of Queen hits, We Will Rock You is a rebellious musical that all music lovers should see at least once (if not more). Written over 20 years ago it was originally taking pot-shots at the emergence of manufactured boy bands and auto-tuned music of the 90s. In 2023, with the emergence of AI-produced songs and social media influencers, the battle feels even more important. Platinum Entertainment’s 2023 production has proudly taken up the battle flags, and the show’s warrior spirit and cheeky nature have not waned. Our hero is the idealistic dreamer Galileo (well performed by Nicholas Cruse) who keeps hearing lost lyrics in his head. This is played to great comic effect as he questions “but who let the dogs out, where is the Hotel California, and why is Jeff still asleep?” Our heroine is the sarcastic misfit Scaramouche, performed by Kelsey Skinner with excellent comedic timing. Kelsey shines in every song (to the point where you forget to watch Galileo), as she grows from uncomfortable outcast to a sharp-edged girl power rock chick.

But the real scene stealer is Holly Denton as Oz (short for Ozzy Osbourne). This pint-sized powerhouse has a stagecraft and charisma worthy of Broadway – with a belting voice to match. Her Rock Chick persona never falls with constant attention to her body language, and magnetic facial expressions when she sings. She is impeccable in the rebellious rock numbers and utterly believable in the small moments of love with Brit (Courtney Murphy). Even her electrocution torture is the best by far. Each act opens with a very well-executed high-energy group dance number by the GaGa dance troupe (a 22 person young dance team). What an excellent way to give performance experience to younger enthusiastic dancers. As the mission of the evil Killer Queen is to influence all young people it still fits the narrative and avoids feeling tokenistic.

The smaller seasoned musical theatre dance team (the Yuppies), are outstanding with strong choreography and facial expressions. Choreographer Una’s hip-hop background influences sharp urban shifts, creating a wonderful juxtaposition with the rebels' riotous rock and roll dance numbers. Rocking black coats, leotards and thigh suspenders, the Yuppies are both tough and hot in every song. The only mediocre number of the whole show was Crazy Little Thing Called Love performed by well-known WA comedian Janelle Koenig. Was this just a bad directorial call to give this Perth-onality an unwarranted solo? Unfortunately for Janelle and the show, it is like hearing your Aunty attempt SingStar….with a bad fake accent. Crazy Little Thing Called Love is traditionally sung by our two rebel leaders in the West End/Broadway productions and the aforementioned Denton with the incredible voice as Oz and Courtney Murphy as Brit would have rocked this number. A disappointing way to finish the first act.