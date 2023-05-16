Review: Abbie Chatfield at Perth Concert Hall

Abbie Chatfield’s The Trauma Dump Tour at Perth Concert Hall

Friday, May 12, 2023 9/10 Controversial to some, an icon to others, radio host and TV presenter Abbie Chatfield brought her Trauma Dump tour to Perth Concert Hall on Friday night, and demonstrated exactly why she is an icon, leaving the audience with bellies sore from laughter and hearts full with empowerment. Unexpectedly, drag queen Cougar Morrison opened the show and impressed with a fantastic routine to ABBA’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) including a cartwheel that made the entire audience gasp. Abbie took to the stage, which was set like a lounge room, with multiple chairs, side tables and a cosy rug, and introduced a text line that we could text in with our own stories throughout the show. She then got down to business, giving us a hilarious history of her life before deep diving into stories about the various “trauma inflictors” she has encountered over the years.

Cougar Morrison

Here we heard stories about previous relationships, told partly as a stand-up comedy routine, and partly as if your best friend had not seen you in four months and was updating you on all the gossip. This was all accompanied by a hilarious slide show that included photoshopped pictures to set the scene, quotes in bold to make them hit home, and meme reactions to what was being said on stage, which almost always mimicked the audience's real reactions. Although all the stories had comedic aspects to them, some also raised some more serious topics, which Abbie handled with care and grace. The audience felt the sombre nature of these stories, whilst uplifting those around, and Abbie herself. It was like a giant support group, and it was empowering.

Abbie Chatfield