Review: My Cousin Vlad at Astor Lounge

My Cousin Vlad at Astor Lounge

Saturday, May 13, 2023

7/10

Tucked away in the Astor Lounge, My Cousin Vlad was an interesting addition to the Perth Comedy Festival this year.

Arriving on stage to a slightly limp, yet dedicatedly bogan-tastic parody of ‘thinking out loud,’ adorned in his signature pair of speed dealing sunglasses (for which many in the Rockingham community would likely murder him), it was immediately apparent that My Cousin Vlad was not a universal comedic taste. However, with a clear understanding of his target demographic, a well-rehearsed set and a stage persona almost charming in its idiocy, he clearly had a strong grasp on his personal style of comedy.

Despite a smaller turn out in the Perth audience, the show was attended with dedicated fans of the Sydney-based Macedonian-Australian comic, who arrived on stage to a strong reception, and received easy laughs throughout the set.

With his ‘say-it-as-he-sees-it’ attitude, and self-deprecating humour, Vlad delivered a set packed with highly varied topics and quips featuring family misadventures and keen social observation of Australian culture. Underpinning a lot of the show was Vlad’s connection to his Macedonian culture, community and heritage, which was referenced throughout his routine through hilarious anecdotes.

Delving deep into moments of witty cultural commentary, particularly on the differences between Macedonian and Australian culture, and his interactions with other members of the ‘wog’ community (as described by Vlad), these moments of the show were a bit more difficult for the minority of Australian punters (but still humorous), however these segments were received with some of the strongest responses from the majority audience.

There were moments in which the show felt cheapened with more juvenile humour that undercut the wit of the comedian’s other, genuinely interesting and well-timed sections, like the addition of a fart-centric routine (the phrase “can [the opposite gender] in the audience explain to me why…” is too often used as a convenient, but utterly underwhelming gag), however it did seem to be appreciated in large by the general crowd. In addition, the routine about gendered bathrooms felt out of place amid the genuine comedy of Vlad’s routines about himself, his family and his identity, which seemed altogether more authentic, and less at risk of punching down.

Overall, Vlad delivered a strong performance which was clearly appreciated by his small, yet outspoken and loud laughing crowd. For those who enjoy a foray into a lighter style of comedy combining intercultural observation with the odd family anecdote and a healthy dose of aggressive Australian character, My Cousin Vlad will certainly entertain.

BEC WELDON

