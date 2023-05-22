Review: Wil Anderson at Regal Theatre

Wil Anderson’s Wiluminate at Regal Theatre

Saturday, May 20, 2023

9/10

Wiluminate is the 2023 solo stand up show of Australian comedian Wil Anderson, which sold out the Regal Theatre on Saturday night. Anderson started the show by explaining the origin of his new release book title I Am NOT Fine, Thanks, which was the theme for the show. Wiluminate is an honest account of his struggles with lockdown, with anecdotes circling back to his very open mental health narrative.

And these anecdotes were hilarious. They included sending himself flowers in lockdown (and then embarrassingly meeting his local florist), to falling down research rabbit holes into food protests, Roald Dahl, van Gogh and more.

Anderson shared his anxious-ridden first steps outdoors to be the oldest audience member at a Kendrick Lamar concert and hiding his age behind a mask. He also applauded the few audience members still wearing a mask while others had decided to pretend Covid was over (or the ‘Trump plan,’ as Anderson referred to it). With unexpected sensitivity, Anderson revealed his inspiration for going outside again as his audience…and George Michael.

The real treasure of Wiluminate is Anderson’s vulnerability. He could have so easily hidden behind his television persona but chose to open himself up, and for that the audience absolutely loved him. While WA had a very different Covid experience to Sydney (and he joked that he didn’t get much sympathy in Melbourne), the Perth audience adored him.

Regular attendees of Anderson’s shows were on the lookout for the obligatory ‘Adam Hills look alike’ joke, which he subtly weaved into the set.

Anxiety, stress, fear, embarrassment – Anderson hit on universal emotions that connected with his audience. The fact that he can share these emotions while keeping the audience in endless belly-clenching laughter for over an hour… is the sign of a master comedian.

MELISSA MANN

