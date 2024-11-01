‘Queen of Darkness’ Chelsea Wolfe to descend upon The Rechabite

Chelsea Wolfe has announced her return to Australia and New Zealand in May 2025.

Three years after hitting our shores for a sold-out tour, the ‘Queen of Darkness’ will bring her visceral, vivid live performance back to Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Wellington and Auckland.

Wolfe and her four-piece band land at The Rechabite on Wednesday, May 21 and will perform a career-spanning set, including songs from her new album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She which was released in February this year.

Featuring elements of electronica, trip hop, industrial music, and goth rock, the record has been hailed as one of her finest and most adventurous works to date.

Wolfe’s return in 2025 will mark 15 years since her debut, The Grime and the Glow, was released, sparking a career that has influenced and inspired a dedicated cult following across the world.

Wolfe’s last Perth show at Rosemount Hotel in 2022, following two previous cancellations, was described in our review as “more than worth the wait, as the sold out crowd of goths, post-metalheads and general appreciators of amazing music witnessed a sonic and visual assault not seen at the Rosie since pre-pandemic acts Mono and Russian Circles.”

Chelsea Wolfe hits The Rechabite on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to megatix.com.au

