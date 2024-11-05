WA Day Festival announces all local music line-up for rescheduled celebrations

After bad weather put a damper on this year’s original WA Day plans back in June, a vibrant rescheduled event is now set to take place at Optus Stadium Precinct and Burswood Park on Sunday, November 24.

The popular free concert boasts a stellar local line-up featuring Eskimo Joe, Great Gable, Noah Dillon, Maatakitj, Angie Colman and Anna Schneider.

More than just music, the WA Day Festival also promises a jam-packed day for the whole family, with a Silent Disco, Free Carnival Rides, and a Community & Education Alley sporting a variety of booths including Scitech, Spudshed, WA Museum, Lotterywest, Channel 7, The West, Nova and more.

Additionally, the Lotterywest Community Stage will host live performances with entertainment from magicians, dancers, acrobats and more.

To send everyone home on a high, this year’s event also features the state’s biggest ever drone light show, featuring over 500 drones illuminating the night sky with iconic WA stories and images, all set to an epic WA playlist.

The WA Day Festival takes over Optus Stadium Precinct and Burswood Park on Sunday, November 24, 2024. For more info, head to celebratewa.com.au

