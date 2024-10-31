Everyday Jake unleashes new album Skinniwhiteboi

Local rapper Everyday Jake is set to unleash his new album Skinniwhiteboi with a launch show at Old Habit’s Neighbourhood Bar on Thursday, November 14.

Joing him on the night are Hustle & Grind Crew.

Hailing from Melbourne and raised in Perth, Everyday Jake is known for his raw authenticity, tehcnical prowess and unique rhythmic style.

His latest album, Skinniwhiteboi, showcases a blend of introspective storytelling and hard-hitting beats, pushing the boundaries of contemporary hip-hop.

