The Rechabite unveils Pride Palace program

The Rechabite is set to be a major late-night destination for all things Pride this year, unveiling an amazing two weeks of programming called Pride Palace.

Pride Palace runs from Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, November 30, with over 20 shows, and is the first fully dedicated PrideFest program at the Northbridge venue.

Some of the highlights include the world premiere of Ephemera and the venue’s own Burly Jam, a brand-new show hosted by Ruby Slippers that The Rechabite is producing in house.

Other key acts performing include Betty Grumble, who will bring her ‘surreal aerobics class’, 6hr Grumble Boogie to The Rechabite for a communal celebration, ritual of rage, and rite of renewal.

Drag Queen royalty Kween Kong is also on board, performing as part of the DOJA CAT X NICKI MINAJ PARTY.

Queer PowerPoint will bring a night of secret passions and starwipe transitions to the stage as co-hosts Xanthe Dobbieand Harriet Gillies introduce an all-local lineup of speakers and DJs.

Winner of the 2020 NT Literary Award for Theatre and a sell-out 2021 World Premiere at Darwin Festival, The Hypotheticals is both a deeply personal story and a work of imagination for the writer-performers Jeffrey Jay Fowler and Sarah Reuben as they contemplate their futures and the future of their (yet to exist) children.

Red Rave is an event dedicated to supporting WAAC, a non-profit organisation committed to optimising the health and wellbeing of all through reducing the impact of stigma and discrimination, improving access to health services and information, and reducing transmission of HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and blood-borne viruses (BBVs).

In addition to all the performers and shows on the program, Dykes on Bikes WA have collaborated with Pride WA and The Rechabite to create DYKE BAR, a pop-up bar in the basement of the venue.

The Rechabite’s Pride Palace program runs from Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, November 30, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to therechabite.com.au

Prev x Next →