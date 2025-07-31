Psychedelic rockers Earthless hit the road with 2025 Australian tour

US psychedelic classic rockers Earthless are heading down under with their 2025 Australian tour, with a seven-date run of shows.

The instrumental rock three-piece will play shows in Byron Bay, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Castlemaine, and Geelong before wrapping up the tour at Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, September 18.

Known for their mind-expanding compositions and electrifying live performances, Earthless has built a cult following across the globe, with fans able to hear the band’s classic hit tracks, including Sonic Prayer, Violence Of The Red Sea, Stoned Out Of My Mind, and Cherry Red performed live.

Comprised of guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, drummer Mario Rubalcaba, and bassist Mike Eginton, the band combines the intense flavours of Black Sabbath, Hendrix, and Blue Cheer with a distinct high-energy and electric performance onstage.

Formed in 2001 in San Diego, and citing Japanese psych bands like Blues Creation and Krautrock bands like Amon Düül II as early inspiration, Earthless has risen to the top of the hard rock and heavy psych scene. The band was awarded the Best Hard Rock Album at the 2007 San Diego Music Awards for their debut album, Sonic Prayer, and again in 2014 for their third album, From the Ages.

Earthless play Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from davidroywilliams.com