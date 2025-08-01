Electric Eye Heavy Fest returns to Fremantle with brutal 2025 lineup

Electric Eye Heavy Fest is set to return this year, hitting Freo.Social on Saturday, October 4.

Presented by Jess Ieritano and Digital Scream Media, the festival is a celebration of extreme metal and showcases a variety of bands across the heavy subgenres.

Returning to Freo.Social for its second year in a row, 2025 headliners include Brisbane death metal band Disentomb, performing in WA for the first time in eight years, along with Melbourne metal acts Werewolves and Eye of the Enemy. They will be joined on stage by some of Western Australia’s best heavy bands, including Earth Rot, Depravity, King Zog, Psychonaut, Wrath of Fenrir, 9 Foot Super Soldier and VANTA.

Electric Eye Heavy Fest hits Freo.Social on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

